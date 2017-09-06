Enphase Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENPH), maker of solar microinverters and battery systems, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, said it promoted its operations chief to president and CEO.

The board of directors also appointed Badri Kothandaraman to the board. He succeeds founder Paul Nahi, who resigned from the top spot and from the board, effective Aug. 8.

Kothandaraman has a “proven track record of growth and operational excellence,” said Steve Gomo, lead independent director of Enphase’s board, in a statement.

"Following a thorough review of candidates, the board determined Badri's ability to connect people, vision and ideas to drive strategy and execution make him an ideal fit for his new role at Enphase,” Gomo said. “We are confident he will help to lead Enphase through its next growth phase and reach its full potential in a rapidly changing solar industry."

Kothandaraman joined Enphase in April as chief operating officer. He wrapped 21 years at Silicon Valley chip maker Cypress Semiconductor in September, the last five years as executive vice president for the 600-employee Data Communications division, which focused on USB 3.0 USB-C and Internet of Things products. He also ran Cypress’s 700-employee India business for the last four years.

With a B.Tech degree from IIT Madras and an M.S. degree in materials science from University of California, Berkeley, he joined Cypress in 1995 and worked in process-technology development and chip design before becoming vice president of the Asynchronous SRAM business in 2008. He was promoted in November 2011 to run the Data Communications.

Kothandaraman attended the Stanford Executive Program in 2008 and holds eight U.S. patents. Last December, he started InnoCharge Solutions, which aims to make “smart” mobile-computing accessories based on his work with USB-C and charging technologies.

“Enphase has an outstanding reputation for technology innovation and quality, and we are pleased with the ongoing rollout of our IQ platform and the Enphase Energized AC Module products,” he said in a statement.