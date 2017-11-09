NorthBay biz magazine announced today that it has agreed to be purchased by Amaturo Sonoma Media Group (ASMG) which owns and operates a number of radio stations in the North Bay.

NorthBay biz magazine has been owned and operated by Joni and Norman Rosinski as well as John Dennis since June 2000. Operating for 42 years, the magazine publishes 16 times a year and serves the business communities of Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties.

In making the announcement Lawrence Amaturo, managing partner of ASMG, stated, “We recognized since talks began in the spring, that this acquisition presented a unique opportunity we couldn’t pass up. The magazine’s writers and editors will complement our News/Talk station’s reporters and anchors. And we’ve always known that our reach must go beyond the Sonoma County borders; NorthBay biz is sold, read and respected throughout the North Bay. ”

ASMG is the owner of News/Talk KSRO, Froggy 92.9FM, KHits 104.9FM, Hot 101.7FM and 97.7FM The River reaching more than 200,000 adults each week According to announcement, John Dennis, will remain in his role as president of NorthBay biz.

“I’m particularly pleased that the magazine’s ownership will remain local," he stated.

Terms of the purchase, which is scheduled to close later in the month, were not disclosed.