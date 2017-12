Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

11,000sf at 106 Galli Drive, Novato; industrial; Thompson Builders Corporation; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; Cox, Hermann & Karsh; na; Oct. 24

6,211sf at 101 Larkspur Landing Circle, #120, Larkspur; office; JP Asset Management, Inc.; Matt Storms of K&C; Savoy Corp.; Matt Storms of K&C; Nov. 21

3,397sf at 6 Hamilton Landing, #175, Novato; office, sublease; ET Water Systems, Inc.; Haden Ongaro, Brian Eisberg & Mark Carrington of NKF; HL Novato, LLC (lessor) & On My Side, Inc. (sublessor); Haden Ongaro, Brian Eisberg & Mark Carrington of NKF; Sept. 28

2,576sf at 100 Smith Ranch Road, #330, San Rafael; office; Wulff-Hansen & Co.; Jerry Suyderhoud & Clayton Noack of NKF; Regency I, LLC; na; Sept. 28

2,406sf at 1100 Larkspur Landing Circle, #255, Larkspur; office; Marin Naturopathic Medicine Clinic, Inc.; Haden Ongaro & Mark Carrington of NKF; JPPF Larkspur Landing Office Park, LP; na; May 9

2,343sf at 1 Belvedere Place, #200, Mill Valley; office; Spitfire Capital, LLC; na; AG-SKB Belvedere Owner, LP; Haden Ongaro, Mac Cranford & Mark Carrington of NKF; Oct. 13

2,304sf at 3060 Kerner Blvd., #P & Q, San Rafael; industrial, sublease; Jitendra Darling dba Artisan Woodmasters; na; Weissensee Properties; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; Oct. 25

1,571sf at 2171 E. Francisco Blvd., #W, San Rafael; office; Next Generation Fundraising; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Bay Park Real Estate, LP; na; Oct. 3

1,081sf at 45 Mitchell Blvd., #14, San Rafael; office, renewal; Government Business Results, LLC; Haden Ongaro & Mark Carrington of NKF; Guitty Alexander; na; June 22

950sf at 384 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; retail; Hong Huyhn & Tu Nguyen; na; Lenherr Properties, LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Aug. 11

871sf at 411 San Anselmo Ave., #102, San Anselmo; retail; Ram & Reema Tirath; na; Alilam, LLC; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; Aug. 25

784sf at 407 San Anselmo Ave., #201, San Anselmo; office; Peter L. Arian; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; Alilam, LLC; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; July 31

600sf at 475 Gate Five Road, #216, Sausalito; office; Volition Beauty, Inc.; na; Volition Beauty, Inc.; Jerry Suyderhoud; Aug. 31

409sf at 523 Fourth St., #206, San Rafael; office; First Capital Group, Inc.; Meryl Sebestyen of NKF; Associated Main Street Partners, LP; Meryl Sebestyen of NKF; Dec. 2, 2016

366sf at 407 San Anselmo Ave., #203, San Anselmo; office; Marissa Robinson; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; Alilam, LLC; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; July 14

224sf at 523 Fourth Street, #218, San Rafael; office; Alexander B. Towery dba Towery Electric, Inc.; na; Associated Main Street Partners, LP; Meryl Sebestyen of NKF; Oct. 27, 2016

NAPA COUNTY

1,440sf at 1005 Caymus St., Napa; retail; Bare Fitness, LLC; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Larry Drivon; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; na; Feb. 1, 2018