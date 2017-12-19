Gina Riner is the new executive director of Healdsburg Jazz, a nonprofit that produces year-round jazz performances, an annual festival, and education programs about the importance of jazz.

In making the announcement Tuesday, the nonprofit group stated that Riner has a 30-year professional background in business, marketing and arts management. She has served on several nonprofit boards during her career, including the Healdsburg Center for the Arts and as president for the American Business Women Association’s wine country chapter. She is also the owner of Snap2 Marketing, a marketing consulting company she founded in 2011.

The group stated that Riner arrives as it prepares for its 20th Annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival in 2018.