Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International

Here are the latest commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

2,489sf at 1401 Los Gamos Road, #101, San Rafael; office; Legal Aid of Marin; na; Security Mortgage Group 2; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 13

1,992sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #160, San Rafael; office, renewal; Kelley & Farren, LLP; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue, LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 13

NAPA COUNTY

811sf at 1754 Second St., #C, Napa; office; 24-Seven Connect, Inc.; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Joseph Keebler & David Meyers; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Feb. 1

600sf at 990 Vintage Ave., #H, St. Helena; office; St. Helena Construction; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; PO Properties, LLC; Jeff Feeney of CBCBV; Jan. 1

SONOMA COUNTY

1,691sf at 8499 Old Redwood Highway, #108, Windsor; retail; Flavor Fiesta; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Windsor Palms I; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 1

1,611sf at 8 E. Washington St., Petaluma; retail; Quickly; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Golden Eagle Delaware, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Tom Laugero of K&C; Jan. 4

1,267sf at 3454 Mendocino Ave., #A & B, Santa Rosa; office; Lash Co.; na; 57 Taylor Enterprises, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 27

1,203sf at 3436 Mendocino Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Skills for Life; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 15

1,200sf at 327 O’Hair Court, #F, Santa Rosa; office; Executive Charters & Limousine; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Datum Technologies; Kevin Doran of K&C; Aug. 11

1,146sf at 1 Padre Parkway, #F, Rohnert Park; retail; Trisha O’Haire; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis RP, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Oct. 9

1,028sf at 3452 Mendocino Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Rios & Company; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 17

639sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #106, Rohnert Park; office; Quantum Composers, Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 27

557sf at 3444 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Fountain Grove Inn, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Oct. 30

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

3,653sf at 35 Culloden Park Road, San Rafael; residential; Marin Academy; na; Christopher K. Hart 1997 Revocable Trust; na; Dec. 19; $4,100,000

SONOMA COUNTY

27,432sf at 5330 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa; industrial; Flyby, LLC; na; 5330 Skylane, LLC; na; Dec. 18; $4,356,000