2018 has a nice ring to it. While the natural gross national product grows at 3 percent the last quarter of 2017, here in the North Bay the economic engine has slowed due to the devastating firestorm of October.

Just as in residential real estate, commercial property investment inventory — office, industrial, retail buildings — is probably the lowest it’s been in a decade.

Build-to-suit commercial and industrial buildings are being developed in Sonoma County, albeit at a very slow rate. The market can absorb 1 million square feet a year of flex and industrial space in Sonoma County, and less than one-quarter of that is being built.

Office-space development is at a standstill in Marin and Sonoma counties, despite again, a potential of 200,000 square feet of projected absorption for Sonoma and 150,000 square feet for Marin in 2018.

The majority of leasing activity is from local government, the influx of contractors and postfirestorm services, health care– and some winery-related, and other professional sectors.

Industrial and flex will be the most in demand in 2018. Shortages of industrial space will show up in increased rents and more build-to-suits going forward. Industrial build-to-suits are still feasible in Sonoma County but not so in Marin, because of a lack of land and high pricing.

Office and retail absorption will moderate in 2018 in Sonoma County, as many professionals have been affected by the firestorms. Restaurants and retail sales have been affected as well and are slow to bounce back.

The activity in commercial real estate investment also will moderate in 2018, as we are at our lowest supply of commercial investments in a decade. As interest rates continue to inch upward, with the fixed Fed rates increasing for the balance of 2018, capitalization rates will increase along with interest rates, unless excessive demand compresses cap rates in some submarkets.

Nationally, utilities and real estate stock values have declined as well. This is also a backdrop for the private capital markets.

Communities in the North Bay must begin to plan for job and economic growth. The spark we need is for less regulation and more encouragement for industrial development in Sonoma County and office development in Marin County. The economy won’t continue to grow without developing and planning for future business centers and parks.

And business growth and job growth should be the mantra of the entire North Bay. Cities and counties should lead the way in reducing regulation and spearheading lobbyists to fight the overwrought and unrealistic regulation in major areas of Santa Rosa for wetlands and California tiger salamander. For example, the outrageous 2-to-1 land mitigation requirement for the salamander makes industrial and residential land infeasible to develop and, hence, will reduce the allure to locate in Sonoma County in the future.

Promoting one industry at the cost of others is another blunder by local Sonoma County municipalities. We should have an open forum on the kind of companies we want in all of the communities of the North Bay and what to do to provide the land for planned business centers. Otherwise, the companies will not locate here, and others will eventually locate elsewhere.

We need long-term innovative planning and well-thought-out economic-development strategies considering all of the ramifications, not short-term decisions by municipal politicians without a full public forum.