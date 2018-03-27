Keysight responded to the fires by supporting 100 employees that lost homes in the Tubbs fire through the creation of the Keysight Employee Relief Fund.

The company and its employees donated to this fund. Staff members could contribute up to 80 hours of vacation time, with a maximum value of $10,000 per employee. Some 575 employees donated more than 17,000 hours, valued at more than $500,000.

The company also established a relief center for Santa Rosa employees who lost homes or who were displaced during the fire enabling colleagues to gather, get help, and connect with each other.

The center offered free items donated by colleagues including food and beverages, clothing, flashlights, batteries, kid’s toys, air mattresses, sleeping bags, blankets, phone chargers, over-the-counter medications, eating utensils and plates, and extension cords.

Related Stories 27 stories of North Bay philanthropy

Center services also included individual and family counseling, temporary housing aid, financial and insurance counseling, as well as free Uber rides to and from the center for those who lost cars.

CEO Ron Nersesian also set in motion a plan providing $10,000 in assistance to those who lost homes, and $1,000 to employees evacuated or displaced. Employees affected were paid, without using vacation time, during the first few weeks before they could return to work in temporary office space.

Keysight software engineers created a website to match impacted employees with various local services, including transportation, housing, clothing, food, medicine and animal boarding.

During 2017, the company distributed $704,000 through the Keysight Giving Program to local nonprofits. This program enables employees to have their donations matched dollar for dollar by Keysight.

Nearly $200,000 in grants and sponsorships was given to STEM-related educational programs.

Many of the company’s 1,300 employees also took advantage of a policy allowing four hours of paid time off per month for community volunteerism. Some 400 employees participated in 22 projects during the United Way Day of Caring, and over 100 took part in the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk.

Five employee groups brought Keysight’s company-funded After School Program to more than 150 students, while others participated in the Mike Hauser (algebra) Academy and Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day events.