North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

404,762sf at 50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon; multifamily (The Cove at Tiburon, 284 units); The Lighthouse Group; na; Rockpoint Group, LLC; na; March 1, 2017; $255,000,000

150,530sf at 33 San Pablo Ave., San Rafael; multifamily (33 North, 82 units); Empire USA; na; The Blackstone Group, LP; na; Oct. 1; $42,600,000

36,900sf at 124 Merrydale Road, San Rafael; multifamily (Marin Gardens, 46 units); Tajirian Investments, LLC; na; Interstate Equities Corporation; na; Jan. 1; $16,900,000

30,689sf at 355 Canal St., San Rafael; multifamily (Westwind Apartments, 42 units); 29th Street Capital; na; CRP Properties, Inc.; na; May 1; $9,575,000

NAPA COUNTY

190,635sf at 550 River Glen Drive, Napa; multifamily (Kentwood, 224 units); Prime Property Capital; na; Braddock & Logan; na; Oct. 1; $57,000,000

48,910sf at 1095 Marina Drive, Napa; multifamily (Marina Vista Apartments, 42 units); Leonard C. Woodlard Trust; na; Jerry Wise; na; March 1, 2017; $10,320,000

SOLANO COUNTY

243,440sf at 3900 Business Center Drive, Fairfield; multifamily (Verdant at Green Valley, 286 units); Abacus Capital Group, LLC; na; The Spanos Group; na; March 1, 2017; $83,500,000

238,532sf at 1395 N. Lincoln St., Dixon; multifamily (Lincoln Park, 172 units); Avanath Capital Partners; na; Anton Development Company; na; April 1; $26,000,000

187,225sf at 311 Sandy Lane, Suisun City; multifamily (The Henley Apartment Homes, 240 units); Security Properties, Inc.; na; Fowler Property Acquisitions; na; Sept. 1; $42,500,000

180,372sf at 1 Spyglass Parkway, Vallejo; multifamily (Seabridge at Glen Cove, 142 units); Crown Capital; na; The Resmark Com- panies; na; March 1, 2017; $30,663,302

114,966sf at 1501 Alamo Drive, Vacaville; multifamily (Alamo Garden Apartments, 183 units); Pacific Housing, Inc.; na; Steelet Corporation; na; June 1; $16,900,000

107,263sf at 1600 Travion Court, Fairfield; multifamily (Spring Meadows, 120 units); AHDC; na; Dinesh Mangalick; na; Nov. 1; $19,200,000

44,364sf at 319 E. Tabor Ave., Fairfield; multifamily (The Orient, 65 units); Riaz Capital; na; Almanara Investments, Inc.; na; May 1; $6,344,000

42,745sf at 307 E. Tabor Ave., Fairfield; multifamily (Coco Palms, 60 units); Riaz Capital; na; Almanara Investments, Inc.; na; May 1; $5,856,000

41,212sf at 522 W. K St., Benicia; multifamily (Waterstone Terrace, 60 units); Riaz Capital; na; Milestone Properties, Inc.; na; May 1; $9,520,000

38,636sf at 812 Beelard Drive, Vacaville; multifamily (Lynwood Knolls Apartments, 54 units); Enduravest Partners; na; LynC LLC; na; Nov. 1; $9,350,000

SONOMA COUNTY

243,106sf at 4656 Quigg Drive, Santa Rosa; multifamily (Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek, 277 units, part of portfolio sale); Greystar; na; Monogram Residential Trust; na; Sept. 1; $93,352,680

155,340sf at 3637 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa; multifamily (Gaslight, 138 units); Gaslight Apartments LLC; na; Young America Homes; na; July 1; $16,000,000

66,646sf at 685 Aviation Blvd., Santa Rosa; industrial land (1.53 acres); Alisha & Natasha Properties, LLC; na; Aviation Associates; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Feb. 14; na

37,764sf at 155 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa; multifamily (Stony Brook, 56 units); Pentavest Advisors, Inc.; na; Loh-Deschaumes Family Trust; na; Jan. 1; $12,500,000

36,900sf at 638 Cordelia Drive, Santa Rosa; multifamily (Park Manor Apartments, 40 units); BPC Park Manor Apartments LP; na; Sorgen Verle Trust & Marene S. Trust; na; Jan. 1; $10,000,000

30,450sf at 350 Robinson St., Sonoma; multifamily (Village Green 1 Apartments, 41 units); Professional Investors; na; Bacheller Properties; na; Aug. 1; $8,800,000