North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | April 2, 2018, 10:03AM

Updated 42 minutes ago.

Here are the latest batch of business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Lake.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

3,534sf at 11 Commercial Blvd., #1, 2, 3 & 4, Novato; office, renewal & expansion; Profit Line Marketing; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Commercial Blvd., LP; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Jan. 31

2,077sf at 10 Commercial Blvd., #102, Novato; office; Matrix HG, Inc.; na; Kathryn Descalso; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Feb. 7

1,982sf at 233 Tamalpais Drive, #150, Corte Madera; office renewal; Hubb Filters, Inc.; Matt Storms of K&C; 215-233 Tamalpais Drive Partners, LP; Matt Storms of K&C; March 7

1,380sf at 96 Throckmorton Blvd., Mill Valley; retail, renewal; Larry Lautzker; na; Keystone Block, LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 5

1,173sf at 1099 D St., #PH-E, San Rafael; office, renewal; David Torres & Jo Ann Whittington; na; 1099 D Street, LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 28

SONOMA COUNTY

7,140sf at 3700 Old Redwood Highway, #103, Santa Rosa; office; In Home Health, LLC; na; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 10

3,695sf at 5550 Skylane Blvd., #G, Santa Rosa; office, renewal; Sole Desire; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Brigitte Grabisch; Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 8

1,976sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #15, Windsor; office; Robert Oliver, DDS; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 28

1,803sf at 101 Brookwood Ave., .Santa Rosa; office; Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital; Joel Jaman of K&C; Smith 101 Brookwood, LLC; na; Jan. 24

1,500sf at 837 Fifth St., #2, Santa Rosa; office; Kenneth Rochford; na; First Pacific Group, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 6

830sf at 6637 Oakmont Dr., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Oakmont Village Association; Doug Braik of K&C; KBJ Properties; Doug Braik of K&C; Feb. 8

752sf at 11 Fifth St., #108, Petaluma; office, expansion; Transplant Transportation Services; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 28

702sf at 141 Stony Circle, Suite 205, Santa Rosa; office; Pathfinder Marketing; Danny Jones of K&C; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; Dec. 28

626sf at 537 Fourth St., #F, Santa Rosa; office; Churchill Design Studio; Doug Braik of K&C; Chandi Real Estate, LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Jan. 9

620sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #103, Rohnert Park; office; Munc CPA, Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 27

504sf at 1160 N. Dutton Ave., #150, Santa Rosa; office; Natomas Tax Service; Doug Braik of K&C; Energysoft Properties; na; Nov. 15

200sf at 182 Farmers Lane, #205, Santa Rosa; office; Fremont Bank; Gina Motto-Ros of K&C; Benson & Benson; Erlina Othman of K&C; Feb. 1

122sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #5, Santa Rosa; office; Sally Fryer; Gil Saydah of K&C; Richard Holm Trust; Gil Saydah of K&C; Jan. 23

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

LAKE COUNTY

82,764sf at 1405 S. Main St., Lakeport; retail land (1.9 acres); CD DG Lakeport, LLC (Dollar General); na; Shoreline Center, Ltd.; Marshall Kelly of K&C; March 16; na

6,081sf at 560 Lakeport Blvd., Lakeport; retail; Lake Yoga, LLC; na; Marshall B. & Marilyn L. Buckner Trust; na; Jan. 30; $530,000

SOLANO COUNTY

31,819sf at 5140 Business Center Drive, Fairfield; office; Green Valley Medical Center, LP; na; Silver Key Holdings, LLC; na; March 5; $6,200,000