North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales

Here are the latest batch of business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Lake.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

3,534sf at 11 Commercial Blvd., #1, 2, 3 & 4, Novato; office, renewal & expansion; Profit Line Marketing; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Commercial Blvd., LP; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Jan. 31

2,077sf at 10 Commercial Blvd., #102, Novato; office; Matrix HG, Inc.; na; Kathryn Descalso; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Feb. 7

1,982sf at 233 Tamalpais Drive, #150, Corte Madera; office renewal; Hubb Filters, Inc.; Matt Storms of K&C; 215-233 Tamalpais Drive Partners, LP; Matt Storms of K&C; March 7

1,380sf at 96 Throckmorton Blvd., Mill Valley; retail, renewal; Larry Lautzker; na; Keystone Block, LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 5

1,173sf at 1099 D St., #PH-E, San Rafael; office, renewal; David Torres & Jo Ann Whittington; na; 1099 D Street, LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 28

SONOMA COUNTY

7,140sf at 3700 Old Redwood Highway, #103, Santa Rosa; office; In Home Health, LLC; na; Basin Street Properties; Shawn Johnson & Danny Jones of K&C; Jan. 10

3,695sf at 5550 Skylane Blvd., #G, Santa Rosa; office, renewal; Sole Desire; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Brigitte Grabisch; Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 8

1,976sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #15, Windsor; office; Robert Oliver, DDS; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 28

1,803sf at 101 Brookwood Ave., .Santa Rosa; office; Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital; Joel Jaman of K&C; Smith 101 Brookwood, LLC; na; Jan. 24

1,500sf at 837 Fifth St., #2, Santa Rosa; office; Kenneth Rochford; na; First Pacific Group, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Feb. 6

830sf at 6637 Oakmont Dr., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Oakmont Village Association; Doug Braik of K&C; KBJ Properties; Doug Braik of K&C; Feb. 8

752sf at 11 Fifth St., #108, Petaluma; office, expansion; Transplant Transportation Services; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 28

702sf at 141 Stony Circle, Suite 205, Santa Rosa; office; Pathfinder Marketing; Danny Jones of K&C; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; Dec. 28

626sf at 537 Fourth St., #F, Santa Rosa; office; Churchill Design Studio; Doug Braik of K&C; Chandi Real Estate, LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Jan. 9

620sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #103, Rohnert Park; office; Munc CPA, Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 27

504sf at 1160 N. Dutton Ave., #150, Santa Rosa; office; Natomas Tax Service; Doug Braik of K&C; Energysoft Properties; na; Nov. 15

200sf at 182 Farmers Lane, #205, Santa Rosa; office; Fremont Bank; Gina Motto-Ros of K&C; Benson & Benson; Erlina Othman of K&C; Feb. 1

122sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #5, Santa Rosa; office; Sally Fryer; Gil Saydah of K&C; Richard Holm Trust; Gil Saydah of K&C; Jan. 23

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value