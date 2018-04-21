Responsibilities with your company:

I primarily focus on general civil litigation and employment law. I handle a variety of business related questions and disputes as well as employment and personal injury litigation. In the employment arena, I counsel both employers and employees on new developments in the law as well as employment agreements, severance packages, and the termination process. I also draft employment policies, handbooks, and affirmative action plans. I also assist with firm events such as Beer on the Balcony and our firm sponsored Legal Aid dinner.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I represent working mothers who are showing the world that, with hard work, you can have a successful career and a fulfilling family life. Years with company

2.5

Length of time in current position

2.5 years

No. companywide employees

35

No. that report to you:

1

Greatest professional accomplishment:

My greatest professional accomplishment to date has been gaining the respect of my peers and clients. It means a lot to me that my contribution to our legal community and to my clients has meaning and is considered to be at a high standard.

Greatest professional challenge

My greatest professional challenge has been to make the switch from being a criminal prosecutor to that of a civil attorney. The law, the people, and the life is so different, but I am so glad to have made the change! Also, as a working mom of two small children, being a full time attorney can be extremely challenging. However, SMT is very family oriented, which has made the challenge so much easier.

Best advice received

To listen. I am an extrovert by nature and love to talk but so much can be gained by simply paying attention.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Before the wildfires, I would say attending the Craft Beer Summit in Sacramento. It was an awesome opportunity to meet craft brewers from all over the state and to understand the challenges they face in the industry. However, with the event of the wildfires came new challenges, questions, problems, and opportunities that were not present before, and which have emphasized the importance of giving back to the community both professionally and personally.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

SMT has grown a lot since I joined in 2015. The firm strives to join attorneys of various practice areas together in order to create a full service law firm. The attorneys at SMT are varied in experience and background so that working at the firm is interesting and enjoyable. SMT holds events throughout the year to celebrate the sacrifice and effort of the entire firm as a whole and makes a concerted effort to make sure everyone knows they are appreciated.

Next professional goal

Expand community outreach through the various local organizations in Sonoma County.

Education

Bachelor of arts, highest distinction, Indiana University; Juris Doctor, University of California, Hastings College of the Law

Hometown

Indianapolis, IN

Community/nonprofit activities

Sonoma County Bar Association; member Sonoma County Women in Law; member PASCO; member Richard Sangster, Inns of Court; member, president of the Board of Bethlehem Children’s Center