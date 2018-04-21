Responsibilities with your company:

I manage several commercial, construction defect and employment litigation cases, along with growing my firm’s labor and employment law practice.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

My steadfast pursuit to advance my professional goals, while giving back to my community and caring for my family.

Years with company:

5

Length of time in current position:

5

No. companywide employees:

15

No. that report to you:

3

Greatest professional accomplishment:

I transitioned from an attorney who is assigned tasks, to an attorney who leads and manages all of her cases.

Greatest professional challenge:

Overcoming the implicit biases that female litigators face on a weekly basis.

Best advice received

If there is no solution to the problem then don’t waste time worrying about it. If there is a solution to the problem then don’t waste time worrying about it.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

I am currently plaintiff’s lead counsel on a case where there are approximately 25 defendants and 50 defense attorneys.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

My firm continues its focus of providing outstanding legal services to those in our community. We take on cases that not only impact the individual litigants, but that can cause positive change in how our local and regional businesses operate and treat our citizens.

Next professional goal:

Becoming partner at my firm

Education:

I attended the University of Iowa and Creighton School of Law.

Hometown:

Underwood, Iowa

Community/nonprofit activities:

I serve on the board of trustees at The Healdsburg School.

Mentor/admired businessperson:

My mother, Janet Tiarks

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most:

Billables

Typical day at the office:

There is no typical day at the office.

Best place to work outside of your office:

My home

Hobbies:

Spending time biking, hiking, and camping with my husband and two sons.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

A professor

First job

The Gap

Social media you most use

I don’t really use social media, but I do read the newspaper.

Favorite book

“Hamilton”

Favorite movie

Can’t say that I have one, but I do love “The Crown.”

Favorite after-work drink

Oatmeal stout

Last vacation

Truckee with the family. We played in the snow and went for a train ride between Truckee and Reno. My boys loved it!

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Currently, my children. Before that, I am the first in my family to become a lawyer.