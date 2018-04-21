s
Gervreau of Jackson Family Wines wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 7:51PM

Age: 36

Director of Sustainablity

Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa

425 Aviation Blvd, Santa Rosa, 95403

707-544-4000

www.jacksonfamilywines.com

Responsibilities with your company:

Set strategic direction and oversee award-winning sustainability department, supporting all CA and OR wineries (20) and vineyard properties (14,000+ acres). Manage annual CAPEX & OPEX budgets. Implement & manage a range of operations/production efficiency initiatives; saving ~$4M annually. Lead strategic Innovation Group focused on developing R&D technology & relationships Publish company’s annual sustainability report, with five-year goals for water/energy/waste/GHGs, based on Global Reporting Initiative standard

Spearhead initiative to develop on-site PV generation capacity at nine California wineries; resulted in 7.1MW portfolio, integrated with stationary energy storage for grid stability and increased ROI. Lead annual greenhouse gas emissions inventory initiative to baseline 5-years worth of data; using assessment to set goals and metrics to inform company’s first ever GRI sustainability impacts report. Lead development of sustainability-focused sales materials aimed at providing sales and brand teams a concise way to speak intelligently about company’s diverse sustainability program and how it ties to quality; present to key accounts.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am a passionate proponent and catalyst of sustainable solutions for Sonoma County’s leading wine company. I am a tireless supporter of collaborative creation.

Years with company

5

Length of time in current position

2.5

No. companywide employees

1800

No. that report to you:

1

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Building the wine industry’s largest onsite solar PV portfolio, which currently generates enough renewable electricity each year to power over 1,300 California homes. Integrated many of these solar arrays with onsite stationary batteries to store excess energy for use to power wineries at night.

Greatest professional challenge

I am the head of a department with just two full-time employees who focus our efforts daily on sustainability for a company with 1,800 employees. My biggest challenge, as well as my biggest opportunity, is to find a way to consistently exert influence over my colleagues to help them think about problems using the triple bottom line lens afforded by sustainability systems thinking, in situations over which I have very little direct control. I wrestle with influence versus control everyday.

Best advice received

There is no such thing as a good or bad decision. It’s what you do after making that decision that creates a positive or negative outcome. - advice I received from my late uncle, Miles Goodman, a musician who composed the movie scores Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Sister Act, among many others.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Having Jackson Family Wines get recognized for our industry leading sustainability initiatives in a feature story in the Sunday Business section of the New York Times. This article details the depth and breadth of our company’s commitment to addressing the threat of climate change in a manner that supports business profitability and resilience. It was amazing to be recognized on the national scale for our efforts. Article is here - https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/05/business/california-wine-climate-change.html

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We have a volunteer program, called “Rooted for Good” that provides two paid days to every full-time employee to volunteer in their communities. We also have a robust internal training and leadership development program that is open to all employees to help them further develop their skills in business, leadership, and language. Furthermore, Jackson Family Wines has been named to NBBJ’s “Best Places to Work” list the past three years running.

Next professional goal

I was recently tapped by our CEO to lead an internal working group that is focused on identifying key operations and production challenges facing the California wine industry, and developing innovative solutions that leverage sustainability principles to do so. This Innovation Group is actively seeking to develop technologies and methodologies to address wine loss, water conservation & reuse, crop estimation, CO2 capture and land stewardship. My role is to spur progress on each initiative, and keep each project lead engaged and accountable. My goal is to help catalyze solutions that make the wine industry more profitable, while reducing our collective environmental footprint.

Education

Masters in business administration with a focus in sustainable management from Presidio Graduate School in 2012 Dual bachelors degree in anthropology and history from Connecticut College in 2003

Hometown

Healdsburg

Community/nonprofit activities

I serve on the board of directors of Russian Riverkeeper, as well as on the grants committee of Healdsburg Forever. I am also going to be a “shoe guy” at this year’s Wine, Women & Shoes event to benefit the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County.

Mentor/admired businessperson

Mike Benziger, founder of Benziger Family Winery in Glen Ellen

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Green

Typical day at the office

There is no typical day for me. Every day is different depending on the challenge at hand!

Best place to work outside of your office

My electric car - I make a lot of calls from the road!

Hobbies

Surfing, soccer, working in my yard, and spending as much time as I can outdoors with my wife and two young children.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

Archaeologist

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Develop technology that is capable of sequestering CO2 and ethanol emissions from wine fermentation tanks and barrel rooms.

First job

Driving a Gator (at age 12) at the inaugural Sonoma County Chef’s Tasting (delivering wine glasses and other supplies), which was put together by the illustrious Saralee and Rich Kunde.

Social media you most use

Instagram

Favorite book

“Barkskins” by Annie Proulx

Favorite movie

“The Big Lebowski”

Favorite after-work drink

Dark & Stormy

Last vacation

Family road trip down the California Coast over the holidays. We made stops in Carmel, Avila Beach and Carlsbad.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My mom would say what a great mediator I am - adept at bringing people from disparate backgrounds and opinions together to build consensus.