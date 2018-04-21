Responsibilities with your company:

Set strategic direction and oversee award-winning sustainability department, supporting all CA and OR wineries (20) and vineyard properties (14,000+ acres). Manage annual CAPEX & OPEX budgets. Implement & manage a range of operations/production efficiency initiatives; saving ~$4M annually. Lead strategic Innovation Group focused on developing R&D technology & relationships Publish company’s annual sustainability report, with five-year goals for water/energy/waste/GHGs, based on Global Reporting Initiative standard

Spearhead initiative to develop on-site PV generation capacity at nine California wineries; resulted in 7.1MW portfolio, integrated with stationary energy storage for grid stability and increased ROI. Lead annual greenhouse gas emissions inventory initiative to baseline 5-years worth of data; using assessment to set goals and metrics to inform company’s first ever GRI sustainability impacts report. Lead development of sustainability-focused sales materials aimed at providing sales and brand teams a concise way to speak intelligently about company’s diverse sustainability program and how it ties to quality; present to key accounts.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am a passionate proponent and catalyst of sustainable solutions for Sonoma County’s leading wine company. I am a tireless supporter of collaborative creation.

Years with company

5

Length of time in current position

2.5

No. companywide employees

1800

No. that report to you:

1

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Building the wine industry’s largest onsite solar PV portfolio, which currently generates enough renewable electricity each year to power over 1,300 California homes. Integrated many of these solar arrays with onsite stationary batteries to store excess energy for use to power wineries at night.

Greatest professional challenge

I am the head of a department with just two full-time employees who focus our efforts daily on sustainability for a company with 1,800 employees. My biggest challenge, as well as my biggest opportunity, is to find a way to consistently exert influence over my colleagues to help them think about problems using the triple bottom line lens afforded by sustainability systems thinking, in situations over which I have very little direct control. I wrestle with influence versus control everyday.

Best advice received

There is no such thing as a good or bad decision. It’s what you do after making that decision that creates a positive or negative outcome. - advice I received from my late uncle, Miles Goodman, a musician who composed the movie scores Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Sister Act, among many others.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Having Jackson Family Wines get recognized for our industry leading sustainability initiatives in a feature story in the Sunday Business section of the New York Times. This article details the depth and breadth of our company’s commitment to addressing the threat of climate change in a manner that supports business profitability and resilience. It was amazing to be recognized on the national scale for our efforts. Article is here - https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/05/business/california-wine-climate-change.html

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We have a volunteer program, called “Rooted for Good” that provides two paid days to every full-time employee to volunteer in their communities. We also have a robust internal training and leadership development program that is open to all employees to help them further develop their skills in business, leadership, and language. Furthermore, Jackson Family Wines has been named to NBBJ’s “Best Places to Work” list the past three years running.