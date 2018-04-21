Responsibilities with your company:

In my current role at the Sonoma County Human Services Department, I manage the Sonoma County Upstream Investments Policy Initiative. The Initiative aims to promote effective and prevention-focused approaches to ultimately uproot poverty and reduce long-term monetary and societal costs to Sonoma County. My responsibilities include managing the budget and contracts for our unit, supervising a team of research and evaluators, facilitating community planning projects, providing technical assistance to non-profits and other government agencies to improve program practice, and creating opportunities for cross sector collaborations to maximize their impact.

I also manage and facilitate the Upstream Investments Policy Committee and Executive Committee. The Policy Committee is chartered by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and provides direction to the Upstream Investments Initiative. Members include representatives from the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, nonprofit leadership, county department leadership, business leaders, philanthropic leaders and other community leaders. In addition to working for our local government, I have supported our community members through my previous work with local nonprofits. My experience uniquely positions me to be a leader that creates short and long-term change in our community. I feel so fortunate to have had incredible mentors and opportunities that have led me to this point, here in beautiful and resilient Sonoma County!

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am described as an innovative leader who works tirelessly to assure all community members have the opportunities and services they need to be successful.

Years with company

7

Length of time in current position

1 year 3 months

No. companywide employees

900

No. that report to you:

5

Greatest professional accomplishment:

My greatest professional accomplishment is developing and launching Cradle to Career Sonoma County, a public/private partnership focusing on three goal areas related to school readiness, academic achievement and college and career success for children and youth.

My work with Cradle to Career Sonoma County led the launch of the Preschool Facilities and Services Grant Program. Initial investments in the grant program totaled $1,135,593 from the following investors: Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, First 5 Sonoma County, John Jordan Foundation, Fort Ross Education Foundation and the Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers and Sonoma County Vintners through their Sonoma Wine Country Weekend auction.

The initial investment in preschool facilities leverages over $4.1 Million in state and federal contracts annually for 428 quality preschool seats for working families. Also, it was pretty cool as a young professional to have an editor of the paper write about me as a young up and comer when I was first elected to the school board: http://www.pressdemocrat.com/news/2161695-181/actually-there-are-young-leaders

Greatest professional challenge

As a school board member, I recently had to lead an effort to decrease our annual budget by $1.2 million. As a leader in the district, I continue to meet the challenge of maintaining quality programing and retaining quality staff. We are working at the state level to educate our elected leaders about the challenges of local school funding despite efforts at the state level to increase funding.

Best advice received

My father passed two months ago. He started working at his dad’s store when he was ten and worked his entire life retiring four years ago. He always told me to work hard and to be honest. These are two values I hold true to each day of my life. I am proud of my career and I know by working hard and always staying true my word, I will reach my long-term career goals.