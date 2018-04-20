North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales

Here are leads on businesses on the move or expanding, from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.
LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)
MARIN COUNTY
2,497sf at 1682 Novato Blvd., #350, Novato; office; Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Insurance Brokers of California, Inc.; Matt Storms of K&C; Professional Financial Investors, LLC; na; Feb. 28
NAPA COUNTY
1,200sf at 421 Gateway Road W., Napa; industrial, warehouse; Matcha Marketing; Deva Dakin of Dakin & Dakin Real Estate; Phez Park, LLC; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; April 1
750sf at 3369 Beard Road, Napa; office; All About Ability; Allan Montonen of K&C; Susan Johnson; Allan Montonen of K&C; March 1
SONOMA COUNTY
16,052sf at 11 W. Ninth St., Santa Rosa; industrial, extension; Montessori Services; Gil Saydah of K&C; Cachita, LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Feb. 28
2,277sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #280, Santa Rosa; office; G & C Autobody; Stephen Skinner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; SR Stony Point DE, LLC; Shawn Johnson, Brian Keegan & Dave Peterson of K&C; Feb. 22
2,000sf at 1364 N. McDowell Blvd., #A2, Petaluma; office; Daily Acts; na; Diamond Exemption Trust; Robby Burroughs & Chris Castellucci of K&C; March 3
1,568sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #30, Rohnert Park; industrial; Justin Magnelli; Peter Briceño of K&C; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceño & Kevin Doran of K&C; Jan. 31
1,000sf at 399 Business Park Court, #525, Windsor; industrial; Sonoma Coffee & Tea, LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Latitude 45, Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Jan. 29
930sf at 399 Business Park Court, #316, Windsor; industrial; Rodrigo Valencia Tile; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45, Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Dec. 28
800sf at 399 Business Park Court, #100, Windsor; industrial; Spencer Charles Wentworth; Russ Mayer of K&C; Latitude 45, Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 8
780sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; Tuxhorn Homes, LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; Richard Holm Trust; Gil Saydah of K&C; March 8
244sf at 825 College Ave., #8, Santa Rosa; office; Christine Erickson; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Feb. 15
SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value
MARIN COUNTY
5,200sf at 505 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Greenbrae; office; 505 SFD, LLC; na; Morshead Family Partnership; Matt Storms of K&C; March 27; $4,300,000
NAPA COUNTY
205,657sf at 5500 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon; multifamily (The Lodge at Napa Junction, 216 units); Woodmont Real Estate Services (DT Napa, LLC; SRI Napa, LLC; WC Napa I, LLC; WC Napa II, LLC); na; UBS Realty Investors, LLC (5500 Eucalyptus Drive Apartments Investors, LLC); na; March 14; $67,250,000
SOLANO COUNTY
332,685sf at 6801 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville; multifamily (North Pointe, 312 units); MG Properties (MG North Point Apartments, LLC; MGF North Pointe Apartments ABC CDP, LLC; MG North Pointe Apartments HRP, LLC); na; 6801 Leisure Town Road Apartments Investors, LLC; na; March 30; $85,500,000
120,099sf at 2000 Clay Bank Road, Fairfield; multifamily (Avery Park, 136 units, portfolio sale); Jackson Square Properties (TC Avery Park, LP; CG Avery Park, LP); na; Fairfield Residential (Fairfield Quail Terrace, LLC); na; Feb. 20; $25,220,891
Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International
