General contractor Jim Murphy & Associates and TLCD Architecture, Santa Rosa-based companies that collaborated on American AgCredit’s new headquarters office building north of Santa Rosa, have received the Best of the Best award from trade journal ENR (Engineering News Record). ENR chooses one winner for each category from across the United States that “reaches the pinnacle of design and construction achievement.”

The 120,000-square-foot, three-story building features two forms that wrap around a central courtyard and are connected by walkways and three pedestrian bridges. The slender building shapes are clad in glass and a custom-tailored zinc shroud. In addition to housing the company’s administrative headquarters, preplanned expansion zones are now home to other agricultural and wine-related businesses. A locally owned caterer operates a café on the ground floor.

—

The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons has granted three-year accreditation to Kaiser Permanente’s San Rafael and Santa Rosa cancer programs.

According to Kaiser, to earn accreditation, hospital cancer programs must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care

—

Marin General Hospital reported it was one of only 750 hospitals nationwide awarded an “A” from The Leapfrog Group,a Washington D.C.-based organization that rates hospitals on safety and other issues.

It assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harms among patients in their care.

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,500 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is peer-reviewed, said to be fully transparent and freely accessible to the public.

—

The Sangiacomo family, one of the largest vineyard holders in the North Coast, has launched an eponymous wine brand made from grapes from its estate properties.

The wines come from grapes harvested in 2016 and range from a $55 bottle of chardonnay from the Sonoma Coast to a $125 bottle of cabernet sauvignon from Oakville in Napa County. The family, which bought its first local parcel in 1927, owns 1,600 acres of vineyards in Sonoma and Napa counties.

—

Taste of Sonoma, presented by Visa Signature, returns to the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University on Sept. 1. Visa Signature and Visa Infinite cardholders have exclusive access to presale tickets. Ticket sales open to the general public on May 14.

Taste of Sonoma showcases Sonoma County vintners, growers and chefs. The lineup will include a walk-around wine tasting, cooking demonstrations, guided wine seminars, a marketplace and themed lounges.

—

The Olive Press of Sonoma received medals at the 2018 Central Coast Olive Oil Competition. Jalapeño Olive Oil and Heritage Mission Extra Virgin Olive Oil earned two gold medals. Sevillano and Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oils and Limonato Olive Oil took silvers, and Arbosana Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Mandarin Olive Oil took home two bronze.