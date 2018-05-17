Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270. Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Napa. LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date) MARIN COUNTY 1,100sf at 30 Caledonia St., #4, Sausalito; office; Scott Couture Architecture; Matt Storms of K&C; Caledonia Professional; Matt Storms of K&C; April 18 NAPA COUNTY 732sf at 1562 Silverado Trail, Napa; retail; Vinoce Vineyard, LLC; Cathy D'Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; FM Silverado, LLC; Michael Moffett & Cathy D'Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; May 1 SONOMA COUNTY 6,630sf at 120 N. McDowell Blvd., #141, Petaluma; retail; Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire; Robby Burroughs of K&C; McViking II (Petaluma), LLC; na; Nov. 22 6,504sf at 543 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Santa Rosa; industrial & retail, renewal; Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire; na; Carol & David Soderstrom; Kevin Doran of K&C; March 7 5,309sf at 3920 Cypress Drive, #A, Petaluma; office; Parmatech; Sara Wann of K&C; Edward Boracchia; Robby Burroughs & Chris Castellucci of K&C; April 24 4,000sf at 101 Grant Ave., #K, Healdsburg; industrial; Bradley Company, LLC; Peter Briceno of K&C; Kantock & Laier; na; March 22 2,896sf at 3715 Santa Rosa Ave., #A4, Santa Rosa; industrial; Adkar, Inc.; na; San George, LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; April 1 2,169sf at 3510 Unocal Plaza, #208, Santa Rosa; office; Caymus Builders; Shawn Johnson of K&C; STG Assets Management; na; March 20 721sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #201D, Rohnert Park; office; Justin Lerette & Gabriel Castillo; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis RP, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; March 8 607sf at 141 Stony Circle, #223, Santa Rosa; office; Beach Street Builders; na; STG Group; Danny Jones of K&C; March 28 SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value SONOMA COUNTY 789,307sf at 450 E. Todd Road, Santa Rosa; industrial land (18.12 acres); Flamingo Park, LLC; na; Ruby Ruiz; Kevin Doran & Ken Bizzell of K&C; April 30; $470,000 131,116sf at 3296 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial site (3.01 acres); Recology Sonoma Marin; na; Redwood Empire Realty, LLC; na; Dec. 27; $18,760,000 70,171sf at 3400 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial, warehouse; Recology Sonoma Marin; na; Redwood Empire Realty, LLC; na; Dec. 27; $18,760,000 64,235sf at 1419 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa; retail (Raley's supermarket); Fulton Marketplace S C, LP; na; Arrow Pines, LP, via Beatrice J. Cuthbertson Revocable Trust; na; Dec. 4; $13,130,000 50,520sf at 2222 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Josh Jensen Property, LLC, Jensen Property, LLC & Boltchloer, LLC; na; Prism Santa Rosa, LP; na; Dec. 15; $16,375,000 43,966sf at 3417 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Recology Sonoma Marin; na; James Ratto; na; Dec. 27; $21,820,000 2,144sf at 737 Southpoint Blvd., #G, Petaluma; industrial; The Merrill-Switzer Trust; Theo Banks of K&C; Paula Parks; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; April 30; $600,000