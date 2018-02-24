Dear Coach Joan,



I have been working as a technical recruiter for high tech companies for the last two years. I had been doing well, and actually enjoyed the work very much, but unfortunately the small recruiting consultancy I’ve been working for has closed. I need to find new employment and was recommended to find a professional organization where I can network, and hopefully find a new job. In researching online, I found a fairly local high tech recruiting professional association. There is a cost for joining, and I’m wondering how to make the most out of investing in a membership. Thank you in advance for your suggestions.



Best,



Terry

