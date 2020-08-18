114 businesses named ‘Best Places to Work’ for San Francisco North Bay

The Business Journal on Tuesday announced the companies selected as this year’s “Best Places to Work” in the North Bay. The Journal stated the awards, now it their 15th year, are determined after several months of gathering nominations, anonymous employee input and extensive review.

Here are this year’s Best Places to Work winners:

Adobe Associates Inc.

All Weather Architectural Aluminum

Amy's Kitchen

Anova Education

Arrow Benefits Group

AUL Corporation

Bank of Marin

Becoming Independent

Beyers Costin Simon

BKF Engineers

Blentech Corporation

BPM LLP

Burnham Benefits Insurance Services

Canine Companions for Independence

Carlile Macy

Central Valley Builders Supply (dba Central Valley)

Centric General Contractors

Child Parent Institute

Clif Family Winery & Farm

Coast Landscape Management

Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County

Community Matters

Community Support Network

Cork Supply USA

Cornerstone Properties

Costeaux French Bakery

Dal Poggetto & Company LLP

DH Wine Compliance

Don Sebastiani & Sons

DP&F (Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty)

Earthtone Construction

Eckhoff & Company

Eleven Engineering Inc.

EO Products

Exchange Bank

Friedemann Goldberg LLP

GC Micro

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

George Petersen Insurance Agency

Ghilotti Bros. Inc.

Ghirardo CPA

Goodwill of the Redwood Empire

Healdsburg Lumber Company

Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Henry's Original

Hilton Garden Inn–Sonoma County Airport

Hogan Land Services

Intelisys, a ScanSource company

InterWest Insurance Company

Jackson Family Wines

Joanna's Nannies

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

Keegan & Coppin Company Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Kiosk

KLH Consulting

La Tortilla Factory

Ledson Winery & Vineyards

Linkenheimer LLP CPAs & Advisors

M.A. Silva USA

Mengali Accountancy

Meritage Medical Network

Mike's Bikes

MKM & Associates Structural Engineering

Moore Home Services

Moss Adams LLP

Mr. Rooter of Sonoma County

North Coast Title Company

Nova Group Inc.

O'Brien Watters & Davis LLP

Oliver's Market

Parkpoint Health Clubs - Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Healdsburg

Peju Province Winery

Pepperwood Foundation

Petaluma Health Center

Pisenti & Brinker LLP

Poppy Bank

Private Ocean Wealth Management

PsychStrategies Inc.

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects

Redwood Credit Union

RESIG

Russian River Brewing Company

Schurter Inc.

Sequoia Senior Solutions

Smith Dollar PC

Social Advocates for Youth

Soiland Company

Sonoma Clean Power

Sonoma County Family YMCA

Sonoma Jet Center

Sonoma Technology Inc.

Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards

Star Staffing

Summit Engineering Inc.

Summit State Bank

Sutter Instrument Co.

Terra Firma Global Partners

The Center for Social & Environmental Stewardship

The Engine Is Red

The Family Coppola

The Galley

The Hess Collection Winery

TIV Branding

TLCD Architecture

Traditional Medicinals

W. Bradley Electric Inc.

Whistlestop

Woodruff Sawyer & Co.

WRA Inc.

YWCA Sonoma County

The recipient companies will be honored at virtual event on Sept. 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The event is free to the public and co-hosted by the North Bay Business Journal, Exchange Bank, Kaiser Permanente and Nelson and underwritten by the Trope Group. Register at nbbj.news/bptw20.