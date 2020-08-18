114 businesses named ‘Best Places to Work’ for San Francisco North Bay
The Business Journal on Tuesday announced the companies selected as this year’s “Best Places to Work” in the North Bay. The Journal stated the awards, now it their 15th year, are determined after several months of gathering nominations, anonymous employee input and extensive review.
Here are this year’s Best Places to Work winners:
Adobe Associates Inc.
All Weather Architectural Aluminum
Amy's Kitchen
Anova Education
Arrow Benefits Group
AUL Corporation
Bank of Marin
Becoming Independent
Beyers Costin Simon
BKF Engineers
Blentech Corporation
BPM LLP
Burnham Benefits Insurance Services
Canine Companions for Independence
Carlile Macy
Central Valley Builders Supply (dba Central Valley)
Centric General Contractors
Child Parent Institute
Clif Family Winery & Farm
Coast Landscape Management
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County
Community Matters
Community Support Network
Cork Supply USA
Cornerstone Properties
Costeaux French Bakery
Dal Poggetto & Company LLP
DH Wine Compliance
Don Sebastiani & Sons
DP&F (Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty)
Earthtone Construction
Eckhoff & Company
Eleven Engineering Inc.
EO Products
Exchange Bank
Friedemann Goldberg LLP
GC Micro
General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
George Petersen Insurance Agency
Ghilotti Bros. Inc.
Ghirardo CPA
Goodwill of the Redwood Empire
Healdsburg Lumber Company
Hennessy Advisors Inc.
Henry's Original
Hilton Garden Inn–Sonoma County Airport
Hogan Land Services
Intelisys, a ScanSource company
InterWest Insurance Company
Jackson Family Wines
Joanna's Nannies
Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
Keegan & Coppin Company Inc.
Keysight Technologies
Kiosk
KLH Consulting
La Tortilla Factory
Ledson Winery & Vineyards
Linkenheimer LLP CPAs & Advisors
M.A. Silva USA
Mengali Accountancy
Meritage Medical Network
Mike's Bikes
MKM & Associates Structural Engineering
Moore Home Services
Moss Adams LLP
Mr. Rooter of Sonoma County
North Coast Title Company
Nova Group Inc.
O'Brien Watters & Davis LLP
Oliver's Market
Parkpoint Health Clubs - Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Healdsburg
Peju Province Winery
Pepperwood Foundation
Petaluma Health Center
Pisenti & Brinker LLP
Poppy Bank
Private Ocean Wealth Management
PsychStrategies Inc.
Quattrocchi Kwok Architects
Redwood Credit Union
RESIG
Russian River Brewing Company
Schurter Inc.
Sequoia Senior Solutions
Smith Dollar PC
Social Advocates for Youth
Soiland Company
Sonoma Clean Power
Sonoma County Family YMCA
Sonoma Jet Center
Sonoma Technology Inc.
Spaulding McCullough & Tansil LLP
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards
Star Staffing
Summit Engineering Inc.
Summit State Bank
Sutter Instrument Co.
Terra Firma Global Partners
The Center for Social & Environmental Stewardship
The Engine Is Red
The Family Coppola
The Galley
The Hess Collection Winery
TIV Branding
TLCD Architecture
Traditional Medicinals
W. Bradley Electric Inc.
Whistlestop
Woodruff Sawyer & Co.
WRA Inc.
YWCA Sonoma County
The recipient companies will be honored at virtual event on Sept. 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The event is free to the public and co-hosted by the North Bay Business Journal, Exchange Bank, Kaiser Permanente and Nelson and underwritten by the Trope Group. Register at nbbj.news/bptw20.