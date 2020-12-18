Sonoma Valley mixed-use building wins Top Real Estate Project Awards mixed-use affordable housing category

This project involved the renovation of a popular restaurant and mercantile building in the historic village of Glen Ellen’s downtown center at a cost of $4 million, including site work, followed by the construction of multi-family affordable housing, parking and three electric vehicle charging stations.

Developer Stephen Sorkin, with Abraham’s Farm LLC, worked closely with local residents in planning and choosing a design that converted two apartments and two vacant commercial spaces into six one-bedroom and two three-bedroom residential apartments after extensive demolition of former retail spaces.

“Sorkin devoted hours of discussion and presentations with residents, community organizations and business owners to earn their trust and ensure that this project would meet community needs,” according to Melissa Dowling, who nominated this project for a Top Projects award.

She is a retired human resources professional and owner of the Kenwood Press together with her husband, Paul, a photographer. “Residents recognize the need for both affordable housing and businesses focused on serving locals and tourists.”

The building Sorkin purchased was in need of upgrades and had existing tenants, including a local breakfast café that had been a community favorite since the 1990s.

Sorkin purchased the property in 2017, broke ground in early 2020 and kept construction on schedule despite smoke and poor air quality from the LNU Complex and Glass wildfires and PG&E power outages. Occupancy is expected by year end.

Other firms who participated in this project included general contractor Desmond & Wallace Inc., Castor Architecture, Brokaw Design, Stanley Engineering and LTD Engineering, Inc.