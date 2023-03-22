5 questions for Napa Valley business leader Whitney Diver McEvoy

Whitney Diver McEvoy has been president and CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce since July 2016.

Earlier this year, she was elected to a three-year term to serve on the board of the Western Association of Chamber Executives, a Sacramento-based organization that promotes the development of chamber executives across the state.

Considering the heart of Yountville is centered around hospitality and tourism, how would you best describe the business community’s recovery at this time?

Yountville’s recovery has been overwhelmingly positive. We have been fortunate to recover faster than other destinations in California.

That said, we are beginning to return to a more normal visitation pattern.

I will say, winter is my favorite season in Yountville and the Napa Valley. The vineyards are blooming with yellow mustard, the hills are shamrock green, the sky is the perfect color gray, the natural beauty is just showing off! Plus, it is easier to get reservations at restaurants and wineries. It is the perfect time to visit.

Why do you think economic recovery for Yountville has been faster than other destinations in the state?

Because the Napa Valley and Yountville are highly desirable locations and easily accessible from the Bay Area and Sacramento, we saw a great influx of visitation from our drive in markets. That said, we are beginning to return to a more normal visitation pattern after the last few years of “revenge travel.”

Hold on, what is “revenge travel”? We haven’t heard that one before.

In 2021 and part of 2022, they called it “revenge travel” because people couldn’t go anywhere in 2020 and part of 2021 because of lockdown.

So when they could, they traveled a lot! In 2021, you couldn’t go to Europe, so many many people came to the Napa Valley instead. And this summer in 2022, so many people went to Europe because they couldn’t in 2020 or 2021.

Why did you want to join the Western Association of Chamber Executives, and what will your work entail?

Over the 10 years I have worked in the chamber business, the Western Association of Chamber Executives has given me so much through professional development, friendships with chamber colleagues from across the Country and been a resource when I have needed help.

The least I could do is volunteer my time, to give back to an organization that has given me so much. I would not be where I am today without the Western Association of Chamber Executives.

It sounds like you have a lot on your plate. What drives you?

I love the work we do and the community we live in. I am a natural problem solver and love building something I and others can believe in. This is at the heart of what a chamber does, solving problems to ensure the local economy and community is thriving, and creating a group of connected people who also want to create the best community possible to live, work and play.

—

Edited by Anthony Borders