5 questions for Sonoma County wine education consultant Sandi Lucchesi

Sandi Lucchesi is an international wine consultant, certified sommelier and sole proprietor of A Sense of Wine, a Healdsburg-based company that contracts with businesses to provide wine education and corporate training events.

Lucchesi launched A Sense of Wine in 2007. She has worked in the wine industry for over 25 years.

Now that we’re back to living in a pandemic-free world, how would you assess your company’s recovery compared to 2019?

The recovery has very much been a zigzag versus a straight line up. I am anticipating being at 100% pre-pandemic revenue by the end of this year. Corporate groups are wholeheartedly investing in getting their people back to in-person events and meeting people that were hired during the pandemic.

Did the pandemic cause you to make any permanent changes to your business model? If so, what were they?

Of course, pivoting to virtual events was absolutely essential during the pandemic. I have to admit, it was not my favorite way to engage with my guests, but it certainly allowed me to not have to abandon my entire business (thankfully!).

Virtual programs are a small part of my offerings as they continue to fill a need. Clients who have a global presence are still embracing virtual events as it allows their employees to “get together” and interact.

My bookings dramatically changed during the recovery — events prior to 2019 would book two, three, six months in advance. Groups now are asking for availability as quick as seven days out!

How were you able to build A Sense of Wine over the past 15 years to the point where you secured clients as big and diverse as Google, Target, Pfizer and Samsung, for example?

Relationships, relationships, relationships. And, of course, delivering a unique and quality program/training/experience. The really difficult and very sad part is that the hospitality industry was hit very hard and many, many people who lost their jobs in hotels, restaurants and venues did not return. 2023 has been a year of starting over and developing new relationships.

Why did you choose a career in the wine industry?

I loved (and still do!) hospitality. Engaging with people, the travel, continuous learning, sharing knowledge, feeding my entrepreneurial spirit and, of utmost importance, mentoring other women.

What are some of your favorite hobbies outside of work?

I am very fortunate to live on a small farm (in Healdsburg) where I grow and sell cut flowers, and I spend a lot of time with my two miniature donkeys, Burrito and Roscoe, and my dog, Mae.