6G wireless exec at Sonoma County’s Keysight Technologies named to FCC advisory panel

Roger Nichols, 6G program director at Keysight in Santa Rosa has been appointed to the Technological Advisory Council for the Federal Communications Commission, an independent U.S. government agency that regulates communications within the U.S. and internationally.

Roger Nichols (courtesy of Keysight)

The firm described Nichols as a “worldwide subject matter expert in 5G, 6G, open radio access network (ORAN) and over-the-air (OTA) test technologies. He is the second Keysight executive to be appointed to the TAC. Satish Dhanasekaran, currently serving as Keysight’s chief operating officer, was appointed to the TAC in 2019, the company stated.

Nichols stated, “To realize a future of smart cities, smart manufacturing, smart transportation and smart healthcare, the information and communication technology (ICT) industry needs to establish effective platforms of collaboration and roll out a wireless connectivity fabric built on legacy as well as new communication technologies, such as 6G.”