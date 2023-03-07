After Sonoma County janitorial supply company acquisitions, BradyIFS plans to consolidate local facilities

BradyIFS, one of the nation’s largest distributors of foodservice, janitorial and sanitation products and services, plans to expand its two Sonoma County locations via a move to a larger facility.

This comes about a year and a half after BradyIFS acquired two local companies.

BradyIFS is the second tenant to commit to space at two industrial buildings Panattoni Development is set to get under construction at 5000 Dowdell Ave. at Business Center Drive in Rohnert Park. Late last year, Restaurant Depot committed to 46,000 square feet. The project is approved for 89,600- and 70,000-square-foot buildings.

The distributor, which currently has facilities in southwest Santa Rosa and east Petaluma, signed a lease for 70,000 square feet at the Innovation Center project.

Andrew Fishman, general manager of BradyIFS in Sonoma County, told the Business Journal that this will be a relocation for expansion, and the moves are set for the fourth quarter of this year and first quarter of 2024.

The company currently leases part of the 42,300-square-foot space at 2329 Circadian Way in Santa Rosa and all 26,000 square feet at 1345 Industrial Ave. in Petaluma.

The two locations are where Armstrong Paper Group and Fishman Supply operated, respectively, until they were acquired by BradyIFS in two transactions announced Sept. 30, 2021. Terms of those deals weren’t disclosed.

“Both companies are market leaders in the distribution of foodservice disposables, (janitorial and sanitation) and facility supplies in Northern California,” BradyIFS said in the news release about the deal.

Stephen Armstrong started his packaging supply company in 2001.

The Fishman family started their packaging and janitorial supply firm in 1967. The business expanded in 2017 with the acquisition and shuttering of Curry’s Supply in Santa Rosa, the Business Journal reported at the time.

BradyIFS arose from the December 2020 merger of Southern California-based Brady Industries, founded in 1947, with Nevada-based Industrial Foodservice. The company has over three dozen locations in 11 states, including another one in the North Bay, in Fairfield.

Trevor Buck of Cushman & Wakefield represented BradyIFS in the Rohnert Park lease deal, and Ronald Reinking of Newmark represented Panattoni.

Tony Sarno of JLL and Bryant Moynihan of Nexus Realty Group are marketing the 1345 Industrial building in Petaluma for sale, asking $6 million. Barry Palma of Newmark is listing the 2329 Circadian space for lease.

