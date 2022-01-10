Alaska Airlines names new regional vice president of California

Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK), which has the most commercial airline flights from Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, named Neil Thwaites as the new regional vice president of California.

In this role, Thwaites will develop Alaska's strategic objectives for California, a market critical to Alaska's long-term growth plan, the Seattle-based airline announced Monday.

"Alaska is exceptionally positioned to grow in California," said Thwaites in the news release. "I'm excited to lead a market strategy that will deliver the very best of Alaska to our guests here as we continue to grow our presence and network in the state moving forward."

An innovative, results-driven leader with diverse and international experience, Thwaites joins Alaska from TripArc, where he was vice president of air procurement in charge of airline supplier strategy and negotiations. Before that, he was at British Airways for a decade, where he held various positions in London, New York, and Los Angeles, most recently as the vice president of sales for the Western U.S., where he was responsible for the commercial strategy, market development and revenue-generating activities.

Thwaites will be based in the airline’s Burlingame office at San Francisco International Airport and report to Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer and executive vice president.

"Neil's extensive experience working for a global airline, growing market share and driving exceptional performance, will help us accelerate our mission of making Alaska the airline of choice for Californians," said Harrison.

Thwaites graduated from the University of Brighton in the U.K. with a double major in international business and law. He and his family currently live in Southern California.