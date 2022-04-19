App designer from Sonoma County wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

At the age of 16, Alim Charaniya taught himself how to code. He then said he “quickly found myself obsessed with the tech startup scene.” In college he started a company called Season Share. “We are a B2B software provider helping teams in the NBA, NFL, NCAA, NHL sell more tickets.”

His passion turned before COVID to a startup sport betting ap, PrizePicks, and he rode out the pandemic and the closure of all live sporting events.

During COVID, Charaniya started “Alim.codes” and taught more than 300 children how to code. Away from that, he enjoys “spending good quality time with my mom, dad, brother and Mowgli (our puppy).”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The best thing about being 25 is having little to lose. I’m taking advantage of this age by working on startups where the upside from stock/equity is basically unlimited. Rather than work a typical 9-5 at a large company, I love being in roles where I get to wear many hats and play a critical role in building a business from scratch.

“The worst thing is being a first-generation American immigrant where the stakes are high. My dad’s entrepreneurial success without having the resources I do is a tough thing to live up to. But I am determined to do better.”