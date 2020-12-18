Art House in Santa Rosa wins Top Real Estate Project Awards in mixed-use category

Art House, located at 620 Seventh St. in Santa Rosa, will be the first urban infill mixed-use project built downtown in several years, according to Hugh Futrell, general contractor as well as owner/developer of this housing project that is scheduled for completion Dec. 18.

This project will bring critically needed housing to the city’s walkable, transit-friendly center with a myriad of nearby choices for dining, shopping and entertainment.

Located on the edge of the residential Cherry Street Historic District, the building’s ground floor art gallery and public art displays will enliven the streetscape and create a new hub of activities for the neighborhood and the city as a whole.

The 4-story building contains 21 residential units and an additional 15 hospitality suites available for extended stay and short-term occupancies.

Every unit has floor-to-ceiling storefront glazing which brings expansive light, views and natural ventilation into living spaces. Other features include high ceilings, balconies, large kitchens with bar seating along with an in-unit laundry rounding out the list of key amenities in these units.

Art House also features a unique structural system on the ground floor that mixes typical wood framing with steel moment frames. The emerging technology of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) affords opportunities for off-site fabrication followed by quick installation on site. Structural strength as well as strong acoustic and fire-resistive properties are additional benefits attributed to this sustainable building system.

The exposed timber will serve as the finished ceiling for the ground floor, revealing the beautiful building structure to visitors and residents designed by Daniel Backman at TLCD Architecture.