Asian grocery chain to open Vallejo store, its 2nd in Bay Area

Taiwanese grocery store 168 Market plans to debut its second Bay Area outpost in Vallejo.

SFGate confirmed with the city of Vallejo's planning department that 168 Market is in the process of opening at 765 Sereno Drive, which was the former home of In-Shape gym.

168 Market, owned by parent company Tawa Supermarket Inc., is known for its assortment of fresh Asian produce, snacks and frozen goods with better deals than its sister company, 99 Ranch Market. Many of the grocery chain locations, found mostly in Southern California, also have food bars, a live seafood section and boba tea counters.

SFGate was given a copy of the project description and found that the Vallejo market seeks a type 21 liquor license to sell beer, wine and distilled spirits. The license application filed last year with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is currently pending.

The Asian grocery chain opened in 2006 and has since expanded to four locations across Southern California with one site in Nevada. In 2020, 168 Market debuted its first Bay Area outpost in Fremont. It is unclear when the Vallejo outpost is expected to open.

SFGate reached out to Tawa Supermarket for comment but did not hear back by publication time.