Avelo Airlines to add Oregon flights to its service at Sonoma County airport

Charles M. Schulz‒Sonoma County Airport is about to add a new market to its service when Avelo Airlines launches nonstop flights to central Oregon this summer.

Avelo will begin service between Sonoma County and Redmond Municipal Airport in Bend, Oregon, beginning June 23, the Burbank-based air carrier said in a Wednesday news release.

Central Oregon will become the fourth market for Avelo at the Sonoma County airport. The budget carrier made its debut at the facility in April 2021 with its inaugural route to its Burbank hub, then five months later added a Las Vegas route. Avelo added service to Palm Springs in November.

“This new Avelo route between (Sonoma County and Bend, Oregon) offers many benefits,” Jon Stout, airport manager at the Santa Rosa facility said in the release. “Not only is it a quick and easy flight, but it also allows passengers to skip the hassle and congestion of larger airports. … We are excited about the new service and the visitors it will bring to Sonoma County.”

Avelo will fly to Bend on Mondays and Fridays on a Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares will start at $34, and customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo is focused on the leisure market and what’s known as the secondary market — regions that are in proximity to big airports. Sonoma County fits the bill on both fronts, as a popular Wine Country destination and near San Francisco International Airport.

When Avelo first arrived at the Sonoma County two years ago, Stout told the Business Journal that it had been almost 15 years since a new carrier entered the market “so it’s not something that happens often.”

Avelo Airlines’ most recent passenger figures, from March 2023, show the carrier flew 11,421 passengers through the Santa Rosa airport. The airline’s load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 79%.