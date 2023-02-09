Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more stores, 9 in California. See the list

Bed Bath & Beyond, which narrowly avoided bankruptcy, has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, and it now includes an additional North Bay site.

The new list of closures includes the Vacaville store at 128 Browns Valley Parkway in northern Solano County. It comes just a week after the struggling retailer announced it was shuttering 87 other stores, locally affecting the Vallejo store at 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107.

Over the past several months, the company has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations, which includes the closure five Buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores.

Those shuttered since fall in the North Bay include the Bed Bath & Beyond store at 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle in Larkpur. It was the largest tenant in the Marin Country Mart shopping center.

For now, chain’s remaining North Bay location will be the Santa Rosa store at 2785 Santa Rosa Ave.

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

The company, which is teetering dangerously close to bankruptcy, has avoided Chapter 11 for now by completing a complex stock offering that will give it an immediate injection of $225 million in funds and a pledge for $800 million in the future to pay down its current debt load. That was backed by investment firm Hudson Bay Capital Management, according to the New York Times.

These are the additional California locations Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close in the coming weeks:

1642 E. Second St. Marketplace. Beaumont

2101 Martin Luther King Parkway, Chico

Downey Landing Shopping Center, Downey

9145 W. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

555 Ninth St., San Francisco

317 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

3900 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana

23041 Savi Ranch Parkway, Yorba Linda

Notably, this week’s list includes closures in 13 new states that weren’t included in last week’s store-closing list. Those are in Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.