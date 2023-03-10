Bills aim to fix California’s long delays in connecting construction projects to the grid

Significant delays in connecting construction projects to the power grid are emerging at hundreds of projects in the North Coast and across California, raising alarms for some state lawmakers who fear long delayed or abandoned projects will harm local economies.

The issue, which also threatens the state’s accelerating push to add housing and shift to zero-carbon energy, has spawned a flurry of recent bills in Sacramento aiming to not only to define the scope of the problem but also to push utilities and their regulators to fix them.

On Friday, State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, updated his Senate Bill 82, introduced Jan. 13, to require utilities to hook up power to a new or existing development project within eight weeks of its getting a local government go-head to do so.

If the utility doesn’t meet that timeframe, it would have to pay a penalty to the project applicant, according to a news release on the update.

As of February, Wiener’s office said it had tracked 134 construction-ready projects — with hundreds of housing units and other “critical priorities” — that had been awaiting Pacific Gas and Electric, the state’s largest investor-owned utility, to complete their interconnections to the electrical grid for longer than eight weeks.

Of those projects, 95 had been waiting more than 12 weeks, and some affordable-housing projects have been kept waiting over a year and a half.

Sonoma Clean Power, a power provider for customers in Sonoma and Mendocino counties across PG&E’s lines, told the Business Journal that local permitting agencies reported “unusually long delays” to secure electricity interconnections to hundreds of homes and buildings across the state.

In the North Bay, two such local projects include two additional warehouses at the Billa Landing development near Sonoma County airport and a 477,000-square-foot, four-warehouse project in Shiloh Business Park along the west side of Highway 101 also by the airport.

MCE, a clean-power provider in Marin, Napa, Solano and Contra Costa counties, said in its service area a a fact-finding effort by the state trade group for such agencies, California Community Choice Association., also turned up stalled projects, some delayed for a year or more.

“MCE has received several responses so far and is finding that these delays are happening across our communities and are delaying both standard system upgrades and health and safety upgrades like street lighting on dark roads and for public service buildings,” the San Rafael-based agency said in a statement.

Assemblymember Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg, whose district stretches from north Santa Rosa along the North Coast to Oregon, by Monday plans to update his Assembly Bill 50, introduced Dec. 5, 2022, to reevaluate and update the planning process that utilities use, according to Wood’s office. The goal is to help local and state governments have more precise information on power capacity behind the “will serve” letters utilities provide to project applicants about availability of power when the job is finished.

“It’s not just a Northern California issue either,” Wood said in an interview. “It's a challenge statewide. If we're going to meet our green energy goals, we have to make sure we have the transmission and interconnection capacity to do that. And right now, we are struggling with that.”

State Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, D-North Coast, told the Business Journal that he plans to update his SB 319, introduced Feb. 6, to require utilities to analyze challenges with providing service to individual customers and what shortfalls they have in capacity to provide power across their service area.

“It's become abundantly clear that PG&E has some pretty significant constraints … surrounding capacity and an antiquated transmission system,” McGuire said.

Some lawmakers began to see the issue based on an issue which came up on the North Coast last fall.

PG&E, which serves Northern and Central California, in September told communities in southern Humboldt County that elevating the gird capacity in some isolated areas could take over seven years and cost more than $900 million. That affected the cities of Fortuna, Rio Dell and Garberville, impacting projects such as expansion of a major legal cannabis operator and a replacement for Jerold Phelps Community Hospital.

Those communities reached out to McGuire and Wood, whose districts includes Humboldt County. McGuire said his office worked with the utility to commit to adding 21 megawatts of power supply capacity, a 62% increase, in the Eel River Valley over the next three years.