Bills aim to fix California’s long delays in connecting construction projects to the grid

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 10, 2023, 2:13PM
Significant delays in connecting construction projects to the power grid are emerging at hundreds of projects in the North Coast and across California, raising alarms for some state lawmakers who fear long delayed or abandoned projects will harm local economies.

The issue, which also threatens the state’s accelerating push to add housing and shift to zero-carbon energy, has spawned a flurry of recent bills in Sacramento aiming to not only to define the scope of the problem but also to push utilities and their regulators to fix them.

On Friday, State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, updated his Senate Bill 82, introduced Jan. 13, to require utilities to hook up power to a new or existing development project within eight weeks of its getting a local government go-head to do so.

If the utility doesn’t meet that timeframe, it would have to pay a penalty to the project applicant, according to a news release on the update.

As of February, Wiener’s office said it had tracked 134 construction-ready projects — with hundreds of housing units and other “critical priorities” — that had been awaiting Pacific Gas and Electric, the state’s largest investor-owned utility, to complete their interconnections to the electrical grid for longer than eight weeks.

Of those projects, 95 had been waiting more than 12 weeks, and some affordable-housing projects have been kept waiting over a year and a half.

Sonoma Clean Power, a power provider for customers in Sonoma and Mendocino counties across PG&E’s lines, told the Business Journal that local permitting agencies reported “unusually long delays” to secure electricity interconnections to hundreds of homes and buildings across the state.

In the North Bay, two such local projects include two additional warehouses at the Billa Landing development near Sonoma County airport and a 477,000-square-foot, four-warehouse project in Shiloh Business Park along the west side of Highway 101 also by the airport.

MCE, a clean-power provider in Marin, Napa, Solano and Contra Costa counties, said in its service area a a fact-finding effort by the state trade group for such agencies, California Community Choice Association., also turned up stalled projects, some delayed for a year or more.

“MCE has received several responses so far and is finding that these delays are happening across our communities and are delaying both standard system upgrades and health and safety upgrades like street lighting on dark roads and for public service buildings,” the San Rafael-based agency said in a statement.

Assemblymember Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg, whose district stretches from north Santa Rosa along the North Coast to Oregon, by Monday plans to update his Assembly Bill 50, introduced Dec. 5, 2022, to reevaluate and update the planning process that utilities use, according to Wood’s office. The goal is to help local and state governments have more precise information on power capacity behind the “will serve” letters utilities provide to project applicants about availability of power when the job is finished.

“It’s not just a Northern California issue either,” Wood said in an interview. “It's a challenge statewide. If we're going to meet our green energy goals, we have to make sure we have the transmission and interconnection capacity to do that. And right now, we are struggling with that.”

State Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, D-North Coast, told the Business Journal that he plans to update his SB 319, introduced Feb. 6, to require utilities to analyze challenges with providing service to individual customers and what shortfalls they have in capacity to provide power across their service area.

“It's become abundantly clear that PG&E has some pretty significant constraints … surrounding capacity and an antiquated transmission system,” McGuire said.

Some lawmakers began to see the issue based on an issue which came up on the North Coast last fall.

PG&E, which serves Northern and Central California, in September told communities in southern Humboldt County that elevating the gird capacity in some isolated areas could take over seven years and cost more than $900 million. That affected the cities of Fortuna, Rio Dell and Garberville, impacting projects such as expansion of a major legal cannabis operator and a replacement for Jerold Phelps Community Hospital.

Those communities reached out to McGuire and Wood, whose districts includes Humboldt County. McGuire said his office worked with the utility to commit to adding 21 megawatts of power supply capacity, a 62% increase, in the Eel River Valley over the next three years.

“It shouldn't have to take the state and these communities to get involved to hold PG&E accountable to do their damned job,” McGuire said in an interview. “It's become abundantly clear that PG&E has put profit over the needs of their customers.”

The senator blamed PG&E for underinvesting in its infrastructure, including protecting its equipment and putting power lines underground. Investigators faulted the company for both of those in sparking certain wildfires in the North Bay and Northern California over the past several years.

In a statement to the Business Journal, PG&E said it is “committed to doing all we can to serve customers and support the economic growth within our hometowns, as well as support California’s clean energy goals. We are working closely with developers, builders, and other leaders in the housing industry, including the California Building Industry Association, to streamline and speed up new electric customer interconnections.

“However, critical safety and risk mitigation work to keep customers safe in the face of the state’s wildfire threat and extreme weather has required significant financial and workforce resources. This work, compounded with a significant growth in electric demand after decades of flat demand, has resulted in some projects being delayed or rescheduled.”

The San Francisco-based company said it is “working to meet growing customer and energy demand while continuing to invest in our system to mitigate wildfire risk and complete safety-related work. As the state continues to advance housing, transportation and building electrification goals, we will continue to work with lawmakers to ensure the right policy and regulatory frameworks are included to support the state’s goals.”

Here are other bills related to electricity supply working their way through the Legislature:

  • AB 643 by Marc Berman: Timeliness for interconnection of customer-owned solar and storage resources, reporting obligations and a new ability for the California Public Utilities Commission to fine utilities for failing to meet timelines.
  • AB 772 by Corey Jackson: Timeliness for interconnection of residential electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.
  • AB 914 by Laura Friedman: Updated to exempt from environmental impact analysis under the California Environmental Quality Act certain electrical infrastructure projects intended to provide capacity or enhance reliability to accommodate the increased electrical demand or forecasted electrical demand associated with transportation electrification, building electrification and distributed-energy projects. These include energy storage projects, or the interconnection of a renewable generation source.
  • AB 1293 by Jacqui Irwin: Electrical interconnections placeholder bill.
  • AB 1623 by Al Muratsuchi: Electrical interconnection timeline acceleration for clean-energy projects.
  • SB 410 by Josh Becker: Reporting on interconnection response times for solar, EV charging, building electrification and electrical-panel upgrades.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

