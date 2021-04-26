Subscribe

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga ops director wins North By Forty Under 40 award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 26, 2021, 8:28AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Nick Haley

37

Director of Operations

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga

1420 Tainter Street, St. Helena 94574

707-963-8944

www.bgcshc.org

Read other profiles of North Bay Business Journal’s 2021 Forty Under 40 Awards winners.

Responsibilities with your company: I am responsible for the development and implementation of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga's youth development programs, which span six sites, including four school-age facilities and two teen centers. I also oversee coordination with the three school districts in our area regarding academic assistance, as well as maintenance and upkeep of facilities, oversight of budget, and coordination of volunteer programs. I am also heavily involved in all resource development, special events, and marketing for our organization.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?

Despite repeated barriers over the last year, I exercised ingenuity and flexibility to find ways to continue serving our communities when they needed us most.

Years with company: 3

Length of time in current position: 3

Number of companywide employees: 35

Number who report to you: 6

Greatest professional accomplishment: Providing 15 families who lost their homes during the Glass Fires with direct cash gifts, lodging, and food while the community was still evacuated.

During the Glass fires, the majority of our staff were evacuated and spread throughout California. Staff who were not evacuated helped me to track down families who had lost their homes, and within a few days we distributed each family food, lodging, and checks for $5,000 or more.

We did this with no questions asked, without applications, and without testimonials. The speed in which we were able to give direct relief, and the manner in which my organization helped rally a community to come together and provide help at a time when it seemed like the world was at an absolute low point is something I will hold onto forever.

Greatest professional challenge: Being turned down for an internal promotion a little over three years ago. I questioned my future in youth development, my leadership style, and the work I had done for nearly 10 years.

Shortly after, I was offered a position elsewhere, and my greatest challenge soon turned into the best opportunity I had ever received. Not getting the promotion I thought I wanted turned into one of the best things that has happened for my career development.

Best advice received: People follow leaders who are always honest and always act with integrity.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Reopening the doors of our Boys & Girls Clubs on June 15th, after closing in early March. At the core of our mission is serving those that need us most, and over the past year, children have perhaps been caught in the wake of all the world's happenings more than anyone else. Seeing kids return to our buildings was a great moment, and reinvigorated all of our staff who were all unsure if their jobs would ever return to normal.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

Professionally, COVID has changed every aspect of how we serve youth. Although it has allowed our team to embrace their creativity, it has forced us to adapt and change repeatedly, which has been extremely difficult and stressful. The uncertain economic terrain obviously made nonprofit work tenuous, but at the same time, the need for who we serve has never been clearer.

Personally, the isolation during the pandemic has been challenging for my young family. Our 2 year old son has not seen the majority of his family for almost a year. My wife is pregnant, and due in March, so the stresses of COVID have been intensified.

The silver lining of this pandemic is that I have been able to spend more time with my son than I may have been able to otherwise. The bond we have built over the past year might not have been as strong if I were not home with him as much as I have been forced to be. T

There has obviously been so many stresses built into this year, but I have reminded myself, and my family to take stock of how fortunate we are to be together and healthy. The time we have all had together over the past year has been great.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

To continuously be grateful for all we have, both professionally and personally.

My wife is a teacher, and after her school was granted a waiver to return, they allowed her to continue working from home due to her pregnancy.

My work has adapted and allowed me to work from home 95% of the time. Each challenge over the past year, whether it be fires, pandemic, or the stress of being isolated presents opportunity.

We have been afforded the opportunity to expand what we do at the Boys & Girls Club, including serving families in new ways through free meals, financial assistance, and mental health resources.

Nick Haley

37

Director of Operations

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga

1420 Tainter Street, St. Helena 94574

707-963-8944

www.bgcshc.org

Read other profiles of North Bay Business Journal’s 2021 Forty Under 40 Awards winners.

I have been afforded the opportunity to treat my professional and personal relationships with more purpose and compassion, as we have all learned that things can change in an instant.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We have done a tremendous job of adapting to the needs of the community, in turn keeping our staff team employed regardless of the obstacles.

Next professional goal: My immediate goals include broadening the mental health support we offer for local youth and my staff team. There has never been a year like this for America, and the effects may come at different times and in different manners for everyone.

My hope is that I collaborate with the best possible partners to best serve my team and the kids and families associated with the Boys & Girls Club. My long-term goal is to become an executive director of a youth-based organization, imprint the culture of compassion and integrity, and take bold actions to serve youth in ways that have not been done before.

Education: AA in Child Development from Santa Rosa Junior College; Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction in sociology from Sonoma State, Magna Cum Laude

Hometown: Cotati

Community/nonprofit activities: Basketball coach at Sonoma Valley High School.

Mentor/admired businessperson: Jay Templeton has served as my mentor for eight years. I really admire and appreciate the work that Jose Andres does through World Central Kitchen.

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Donor pipeline

Typical day at the office: During the past year, I make and eat breakfast with son, juggle him and Zoom calls throughout the day until his nap. Once nap time comes, I actually get work done!

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The greatest thing about being under 40 is feeling like I can change any habits I may have. Nothing I do in terms of leadership is so ingrained that I can't adapt it. The worst thing might be that people underestimate my experiences and capability as a leader.

Best place to work outside of your office: Backyard under our giant oak tree.

Hobbies: Playing basketball, hiking, reading, and listening to music with my son.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Football player/archaeologist- At the same time, like an athletic Indiana Jones.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: I don't have many goals tied to my age. I did that before turning 30, and didn't accomplish any! I would love to be an executive director of a youth-based organization and want to continue to grow as an impactful leader. If I can do so before turning 40 that would be awesome.

First job: Silver Bear Deli in Cotati

Social media you most use: Twitter

Favorite book: “The Hobbit” and “On Paradise Drive” (David Brooks)

Favorite movie: “The Big Lebowski”

Favorite App: The Calm app

Favorite after-work drink: Tequila on the rocks

Last vacation: Zion National Park

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

I take care of everyone I can.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette