Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga ops director wins North By Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: I am responsible for the development and implementation of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga's youth development programs, which span six sites, including four school-age facilities and two teen centers. I also oversee coordination with the three school districts in our area regarding academic assistance, as well as maintenance and upkeep of facilities, oversight of budget, and coordination of volunteer programs. I am also heavily involved in all resource development, special events, and marketing for our organization.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?

Despite repeated barriers over the last year, I exercised ingenuity and flexibility to find ways to continue serving our communities when they needed us most.

Years with company: 3

Length of time in current position: 3

Number of companywide employees: 35

Number who report to you: 6

Greatest professional accomplishment: Providing 15 families who lost their homes during the Glass Fires with direct cash gifts, lodging, and food while the community was still evacuated.

During the Glass fires, the majority of our staff were evacuated and spread throughout California. Staff who were not evacuated helped me to track down families who had lost their homes, and within a few days we distributed each family food, lodging, and checks for $5,000 or more.

We did this with no questions asked, without applications, and without testimonials. The speed in which we were able to give direct relief, and the manner in which my organization helped rally a community to come together and provide help at a time when it seemed like the world was at an absolute low point is something I will hold onto forever.

Greatest professional challenge: Being turned down for an internal promotion a little over three years ago. I questioned my future in youth development, my leadership style, and the work I had done for nearly 10 years.

Shortly after, I was offered a position elsewhere, and my greatest challenge soon turned into the best opportunity I had ever received. Not getting the promotion I thought I wanted turned into one of the best things that has happened for my career development.

Best advice received: People follow leaders who are always honest and always act with integrity.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Reopening the doors of our Boys & Girls Clubs on June 15th, after closing in early March. At the core of our mission is serving those that need us most, and over the past year, children have perhaps been caught in the wake of all the world's happenings more than anyone else. Seeing kids return to our buildings was a great moment, and reinvigorated all of our staff who were all unsure if their jobs would ever return to normal.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

Professionally, COVID has changed every aspect of how we serve youth. Although it has allowed our team to embrace their creativity, it has forced us to adapt and change repeatedly, which has been extremely difficult and stressful. The uncertain economic terrain obviously made nonprofit work tenuous, but at the same time, the need for who we serve has never been clearer.

Personally, the isolation during the pandemic has been challenging for my young family. Our 2 year old son has not seen the majority of his family for almost a year. My wife is pregnant, and due in March, so the stresses of COVID have been intensified.

The silver lining of this pandemic is that I have been able to spend more time with my son than I may have been able to otherwise. The bond we have built over the past year might not have been as strong if I were not home with him as much as I have been forced to be. T

There has obviously been so many stresses built into this year, but I have reminded myself, and my family to take stock of how fortunate we are to be together and healthy. The time we have all had together over the past year has been great.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

To continuously be grateful for all we have, both professionally and personally.

My wife is a teacher, and after her school was granted a waiver to return, they allowed her to continue working from home due to her pregnancy.

My work has adapted and allowed me to work from home 95% of the time. Each challenge over the past year, whether it be fires, pandemic, or the stress of being isolated presents opportunity.

We have been afforded the opportunity to expand what we do at the Boys & Girls Club, including serving families in new ways through free meals, financial assistance, and mental health resources.