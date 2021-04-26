BPM tax supervisor in Santa Rosa wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Preparation and review of tax returns for multiple business entities and individuals. Training and support to lower staff. Leading company initiatives across our West Coast locations.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am always looking for ways to improve myself and my community through education, volunteering, and networking with local leaders.

Years with company: 4

Length of time in current position: 8 months

Number of companywide employees: 600

Number who report to you: 8

Greatest professional accomplishment: My greatest professional accomplishment has been earning my CPA license. It was a challenging process and required a lot of self-discipline. I am proud now to say that I am a CPA.

Greatest professional challenge: My greatest professional challenge has been the COVID pandemic. First with the extended 2020 filing period, and now having to analyze the impact of the PPP program as new legislation continues to roll out.

Best advice received: Speak up and speak often. I don't think many people realize how much of a "team sport" accounting can be. I have a tendency to overload myself, so I always try to remember to reach out to my team when it becomes too overwhelming.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: I think the single most important event was my promotion to supervisor. I have been with the company since I was an intern, and have been able to attain this position relatively quickly. It makes me thankful to work at a company who invests in my professional development and views me as a future leader."

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

In addition to the daily challenges I believe we are all facing, the constant changes in tax legislation has been the best challenge for me during COVID.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

This experience has taught me to always look for the silver lining. While it may be challenging to keep up with ever-changing regulations, it has forced me to learn a lot about accounting principles I hadn't dealt with before.

It has also caused me to work with new members of our extended team who I was unfamiliar with before COVID.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Our company has really embraced our motto, "Because People Matter" to help us through this challenging time.

At a firm level we have monthly coffee chats with our CEO and other webinars to help us discuss the personal and professional challenges we are facing.

Also at an office level we have a dedicated group of colleagues who put on fun virtual events and email blasts to add some fun to our routine.

Next professional goal: My next professional goal would be to help BPM grow our consumer products and wine industry group.

Education: Sonoma State University – Bachelor of Science degree in business with accounting focus

Hometown: Antioch, CA

Community/nonprofit activities: Volunteer board member/finance committee chair of Santa Rosa Metro Camber's Young Professional Network. Volunteer with Redwood Empire Food Bank. American Heart Association Liaison/Heart Walk Coordinator for BPM Santa Rosa Office. Supporter of Hope House

Mentor/admired businessperson: Alissia Pope

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Deadline

Typical day at the office: Answering emails, assisting younger staff with questions, maybe a client meeting here or there, and reviewing tax returns.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

I think the greatest thing about being under 40 is being dialed in to current events and social trends. It helps identify new opportunities to get into up-coming industries. I think the worst thing is the fact that you don't know what you don't know. I think there is still a large learning curve in the early stages of your career, but the silver lining is that there is always a new skill or ability to develop.

Best place to work outside of your office: At home is Sonoma

Hobbies: Golfing, baking, crafting, visiting CA state parks.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: A couple of different things. First a geologist, then a fashion designer, then an accountant by about the time I got to high school.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: To become a recognized female leader across our BPM offices

First job: Swimming instructor

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith

Favorite movie: Any “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie

Favorite App: Pinterest or pandora

Favorite after-work drink: Whiskey Sour

Last vacation: Cabin trip in Arnold, CA

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

That I am a leader at work and in my community.