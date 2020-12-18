Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards

The new Bricoleur Vineyards Winery Barn, at 7394 Starr Road in Windsor, was built using reclaimed wood in alignment with owner Sarah Citron’s winery sustainable practices and green build philosophy.

Construction was completed by Feb. 1, 2020 under the direction of general contractor Wright Contracting based on a design by Michael Guthrie & Co. Architects.

The Wine Barn is a 10,836 square foot multi-purpose entertainment facility that includes a full commercial kitchen with office space, a private tasting room, tasting bar and event areas.

The building invites guests to enjoy its soaring 25-foot high vaulted redwood ceilings, large circular chandeliers, and repurposed barn wood panels, a 144-foot vintage hay trolley rail, and 12-foot tall retracting glass doors affording stunning views of the surrounding vineyards, ponds and rose garden. Tesla and non-Tesla EV chargers are available.

A 4,593 square foot ag barrel metal storage building was also constructed as part of this project.

Grounds include a large pavilion, bocce court, olive grove, and a spacious outdoor patio with chairs and tables for tastings paired with appetizers, along with a wood-fired pizza oven.

Situated near the winery is a courtyard featuring pollarded London Planetrees and an apiary home to honeybees pollinating plants producing flowers and fruit.

The Bricoleur apiary began in 2017 and features beehives close to the pond, 16 fruit trees, and flower gardens. Bees are primary pollinators for cover crops grown between the vines, which naturally replenish important soil nutrients – while producing 50 pounds of honey annually for wine tastings and farm-to-table dinners.