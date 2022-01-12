Bundschu family’s Sonoma Valley winery Abbot’s Passage names executive chef

Kyle Kuklewski is becoming the executive chef of Abbot’s Passage Winery & Mercantile.

Kuklewski will be responsible for developing, launching, and executing the culinary program at the winery, according to Bundschu Company, the Sonoma-based owner.

Abbot’s Passage, opened in 2020, is located on a historic property in Glen Ellen adjacent to 80-year-old vines.

“Here at Abbot’s Passage, we pride ourselves on our adventurous and exploratory spirit—and believe Kyle will bring this aspect to our food program and beyond,” said Katie Bundschu, proprietor of Abbot’s Passage, in the news release. “As a fellow Sonoma Valley local, Kyle understands the beauty of this region and has a true passion for our hospitality community here, we’re so excited to welcome him to the team.”

Kuklewski previously worked at the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts at properties across two different states and held roles throughout restaurants, catering, and pastry departments, the Bundschu Company stated. After his time at Sonoma Mission Inn & Resort, Kuklewski began working at Ramekins in Sonoma and then launched a pay-it-forward food program, “A Simple Gesture,” feeding private clients throughout Sonoma.

“The Bundschu family has been an integral part of this place for 160 years,” Kuklewski stated. “I’m excited to curate a classically Sonoman culinary experience for our guests while showcasing the bounty of thoughtful, locally sourced, sustainable ingredients from nearby farms and other small businesses in Sonoma.”