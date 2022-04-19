Business services director for Sonoma County’s The Engine Is Red wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Born and raised in Northern California, Drea Schulze professes a love of “finding efficiencies” which lead her to a career as a bookkeeper and eventually to leading a departmental team.

Crediting the support of firm president, Chris Denny, she overhauled the company’s billing and accounting systems “to bring simplicity and transparency to our back-end of the business.” The result are systems that are “one of the key strengths of the business touching each client and department daily.”

Working the best advice she’s received in her career, “This too shall pass, so just keep moving,” she’s set her sights on helping The Engine is Red creative team grow by at least 10-15% and expanding its presence in the Minneapolis market

And that love for the efficient way of doing things? It is playing out in another role she encountered in 2013, she says, becoming the mother of twins.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

I am part of the generation that remembers what it was like to complete a research project before the internet, but I also can convert my own PDF’s so I would say it is a perfect time to be in the work-world and I love it all.