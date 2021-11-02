California cannabis retail chain Perfect Union names new CEO

Denyelle Bruno has been announced as CEO for Perfect Union, a cannabis company with retail locations that include Ukiah and Napa.

Bruno comes to the job after being CEO of Tender Greens a farm-to-fork restaurant chain. Sacramento-based Perfect Union stated Bruno previously helped guide retail operations for Apple computer and held other leadership positions at Peet’s Coffee & Tea and Drybar.

“Our goal has always been to earn the trust of our medical and adult-use customers by bringing them quality products and investing in the communities we serve,” said David Spradlin, former CEO who will remain with the company as president. “This focus has led to tremendous growth and the need to bring in a truly experienced business builder. I am thrilled that Denyelle will join as CEO and my partner in building a world-class team and taking this company to new heights.”

Added Bruno in the announcement, “Perfect Union is California’s largest wholly-owned cannabis company. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead one of the few cannabis companies in the nation that has already been able to scale $100 million in revenue run rate with 100% year-over-year growth and positive EBITDA. I look forward to taking this well-run business to the next level.”