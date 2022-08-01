Cannabis, hemp firm Sonoma Lab Works picks new president

Antonio Frazier has joined Sonoma Lab Works as its new president, the Santa Rosa-based cannabis and hemp testing company announced.

“Antonio brings a skill set that is almost unparalleled in today's cannabis testing market,” said Sonoma Lab Works CEO Darius Anderson. “With his extensive connections in the industry and his acumen for cannabis science and consumer safety, we believe that Antonio will help Sonoma Lab Works continue our position as the premier cannabis testing lab in California.”

Anderson is also an owner of Sonoma Media Investments, whose holdings include North Bay Business Journal and The Press Democrat.

Most recently, Antonio was president of CannaSafe, a Van Nuys-based cannabis and hemp testing company in Southern California. His job there included lab operations, quality assurance, business development, and marketing efforts, according to Sonoma Lab Works.

“This is a new chapter for me,” said Frazier, who earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from Furman and a Bachelor of Science degree in materials engineering from Clemson University.

“I believe in where Sonoma Lab Works is headed, and I want to continue building upon its excellent reputation as an industry leader. I’m invigorated by the team’s passion for bridging science and cannabis and I am excited to join them.”