CEO of Marin County’s Ultragenyx wins California Life Sciences award; Touro names education, health dean

California Life Sciences, a group supporting life science businesses, recognized a CEO of Marin County developer of treatments for serious rare diseases.

winners of its which is describes as “an annual celebration of those companies and individuals making significant scientific, business, and community contributions across California.”

Among the winners of its 2021 Pantheon awards was Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and president of Ultragenyx, a drug making firm based in Novato. He received the organization’s Life Science Leadership Award.

Also named, for a scientific achievement award, was Sonja Schrepfer, M.D., Ph.D., professor in the Department of Surgery at UCSF in San Francisco.

Joy Moverley has been promoted to assistant dean of the College of Education and Health Sciences and director of the Joint Physician Assistant/Master of Public Health program at Touro University California, based in Vallejo.

The university stated Moverley helped lead the physician assistant program at Touro for the past four years as associate program director, a program where she was once herself a student.

“It’s a real credit to the environment of learning on our campus that we can attract former students like Dr. Moverley back to our campus to share her experience and knowledge with our current students,” said Dr. Sarah Sweitzer, provost and chief academic officer for Touro University California. “Dr. Moverley is not only an exceptional educator, having been literally in the shoes of her students, she knows exactly what they are going through and how best to connect with them in a way that is beneficial to their overall education.”

Terri Sarto

Terri Sarto, a senior HR professional with over 25 years of experience, is joined the human relations firm Portnoy Messinger Pearl & Associates.

The firm stated she will be based in Santa Rosa, establishing a West Coast presence.

“PMP not only has a fantastic existing client base but also a well-established reputation within the industry for upholding a culture of innovation, collaboration, and mutual respect amongst its talented team,” said Sarto. “Joining PMP seemed like a natural fit and career progression for me, and I am truly excited to represent the firm as we continue to grow and expand.”