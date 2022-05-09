Chicago’s Cresco Labs expands its Sonoma County craft cannabis products outside California

As one way for California cannabis culture to cross state lines, Cresco Labs has launched the FloraCal Farms product line in Illinois, the Chicago-based cannabis wholesaler announced April 13.

The Sonoma County-produced cannabis line offered as flower and vapes among other products is now available at Sunnyside dispensaries in Illinois.

FloraCal Farms came into the Chicago company’s control as a result of it buying the Origin House distributor in 2020. A few years before, that company bought FloraCal Farms, a Sonoma company reported to have generated $6.4 million in revenue in 2017. FloraCal Farms was started by Karen and Drew Duval. The husband-and-wife team, which was unreached by email requests for comment, oversees the cultivation and commercial sales of the operation.

“We’re excited. FloraCal was only available in California before,” Cresco Labs spokesman Jason Erkes said.

Illinois legalized adult, recreational cannabis use in 2018.

Editor’s note: This story has been changed. Cresco Labs clarified that it absorbed FloraCal Farms in an acquisition of Origin House in 2020. The company also distinguished FloraCal’s product as a brand, not a blend.