Cloverdale construction firm CEO wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“I’m proud to be a woman in a male-dominated industry and am committed to creating a thriving culture within my company. Oh, and did I mention I’ve also coached my kids’ various soccer and baseball teams?” says Nicole Humber. “Talk about balancing it all!”

Humber has been the CEO of Bravo Restoration & Construction for seven years, and with the company for 12 years. The responsibilities of her role entail building a work environment that prioritizes diversity and inclusion alongside top-quality service for her clients.

“From a young age, I’ve always had a heart for serving others, which is why I considered careers in law enforcement, social work, and law. But it wasn’t until I stumbled upon a receptionist position at a restoration company during my time at the Santa Rosa Junior College that I found my true calling,” Humber says.

If there’s one thing she hopes to accomplish before she turns 40, it’s hiring a second-in-command whose vision aligns with hers, and who can help run the company while she focuses on her family and giving back to underprivileged youth. She mentions programs like CASA, or trades programs that provide opportunities for youth to succeed as being valuable to her. And, she hints at interest in being involved in local politics.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“Having a youthful energy and an unbridled enthusiasm to explore new technologies and innovative ways to engage employees and make clients' lives easier.

One of the downsides of being under 40 is the perception of lacking experience and expertise, which can make it harder to gain credibility and trust from clients and industry peers.“