Coffey Neighborhood Park wins a Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards

Built in 1986, the five-acre Coffey Neighborhood Park at 1524 Amanda Place in Santa Rosa, was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs fire.

Thanks to combined efforts of neighborhood, community and school groups, public entities at all government levels and with support from private individuals, the park was reborn in October 2020 at a cost of $3.3 million, -- $680,000 came from donors, including $500,000 from Kaiser Permanente.

The Rotary Club raised $100,000 for the “Well Spring” waterdrop sculptures in the rain garden, created by Scott and Ene-Osteraas Constable of Wowhaus, to be lasting reminders of water’s renewal quality. A separate pollinator garden attracts birds and insects.

A large field is ideal for sports, along with two play equipment areas – a smaller one for preschoolers up to age 5, and another for children ages 5 to 12 -- adjacent to one another so parents can keep a watchful eye.

The park affords areas for relaxation in sun or shade. Visitors can walk, run or pause at fitness stations situated along a 437-meter loop-around path through the landscape marked is at 100-meter intervals – four laps equals one mile.

There are bike racks, ping pong tables and other tables with imprinted chess/checker boards, concrete corn-hole game sites, a dog park, as well as picnic tables and night lighting for security in dark areas. Adjusted grading reduced the height of the former mound to improve sight lines into the park. In future, a restroom will be added.

Carlile Macy was the design architect, Team Ghilotti was the general contractor and Bortolussi & Watkin provided landscaping.