Community Foundation Sonoma County chooses new CEO

Óscar Chávez is the new president and CEO of Community Foundation Sonoma County, a Santa Rosa-based philanthropic organization founded in 1983. He will start the job March 27.

"Óscar's deep roots in the community, visionary leadership, and commitment to equity make him the ideal person to lead Community Foundation Sonoma County forward," said Thelia Wade, board chair. "As we mark the 40th anniversary of Community Foundation Sonoma County, we are excited to see what he will bring to our organization and our community.”

His experience, according to the nonprofit, includes 10 years at the Sonoma County Department of Human Services, where he served as the assistant director. Prior to his role at the department, he was the executive director for Community Action Partnership Sonoma County for six years.

Marking its 40th year, Community Foundation Sonoma County reports it has distributed more than $292 million in grants since its founding in 1983 and help launch groups like Chop's Teen Center, Samuel L. Jones Hall Homeless Shelter, Pepperwood Preserve, and Sonoma County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD).