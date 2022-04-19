County of Marin spokesperson wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Laine Hendricks’s most “difficult, yet most rewarding and impactful accomplishments” could be the last nearly two years as she assisted Marin County in informing the public about the ups and downs of the COVID pandemic.

“It was a true team effort, and the outcomes of that team effort could literally be seen in the community. Most of all, that experience helped me grow as both a communicator and a leader: lessons that will stick with me for a lifetime.”

Over a 15-year career in public relations, Hendricks relishes the challenges and takes on the doubts.

“While I’m quick to set ambitious goals because I have a, ‘You can do anything’ attitude, imposter syndrome can flare up at the most inopportune times and potentially sabotage my ability to achieve those goals. I have learned to surround myself with good people who see the value in my goals and can help me achieve them, even if it’s simply reminding me that I am good at my profession and I deserve to be where I am.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The worst thing is being excluded from “the table” because you are viewed as inexperienced or incapable of contributing to important leadership decisions simply due to age.

“The best thing is pulling the “youth card” and having a natural excuse to infuse fun and positivity into work and the workplace. As I like to say… If you’re not having fun, you’re not doing it right.”