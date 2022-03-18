Criticism of Napa business park rodent traps spurs county investigation

Rodents in urban, commercial settings are nothing new, but the plethora of traps in the city of Napa has spawned an investigation by the Napa County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.

“We received a complaint about a business park’s bait stations and currently have field staff looking into it, however, the investigation is still open and we cannot disclose specific details until it has been closed,” Tracy Cleveland, Napa County agricultural commissioner/sealer, said.

These traps are outside various office parks in order to keep critters from getting inside and to protect landscaping.

The Napa chapter of the Sierra Club, which filed the complaint, is concerned the poisoned rodents will in turn endanger other wildlife.

“I went around three buildings and found 30, 35 traps. What about all the other buildings in Napa?” said Yvonne Baginski, a member of the executive committee of the Napa Chapter of the Sierra Club.

Ultimately, she said, the local chapter wants businesses to find another solution to their pest problems. Since most of the traps contain poison to keep out rodents and other varmints, the fear is predators that eat the poisoned animals will in turn become sick and potentially die.

Adding to the urgency is that March 1 began Swainson’s hawk nesting season. These birds feed on mice and rats.

However, neither the Sierra Club nor the county Agriculture Commissioner’s Office has seen any recent suspicious wildlife deaths.

“In the event of wildlife kills, our department would work directly with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. They investigate wildlife mortality, and will look for potential pesticide poisoning during a carcass analysis,” Cleveland explained.

On March 11, Cleveland said she hopes the investigation will be done this month, but said it could be longer depending on what is uncovered. What action her department takes depends on the outcome of the investigation.

“Inspectors are determining all of the structural Pest Control businesses that may have bait boxes or snap trap boxes in the locations indicated in the complaint. We are surveying the whole area,” Cleveland told the Business Journal. “We’re trying to determine who is servicing the boxes and what’s in them. We will be contacting any of the companies to do some outreach, and ensure compliance with laws and regulations related to structural pest control practices, including material used, proper labeling and clean up.”

This is the first case like this in Napa County that Cleveland is aware of.

The business of pest control

Sarah Pape believes one reason more rodents are infiltrating business areas is because they were chased out of their homes in the last several years from wildfires, with the most recent being the 2020 Glass Fire that burned 42% of Napa County.

Pape owns Armed Force Pest Control in Middletown in Lake County and has contracts in Napa.

She doesn’t believe pest control companies are a big threat to wildlife because the industry is so regulated.

“I believe homeowners or ranchers that throw rat poison on the ground are the problem. Those people are not regulated,” Pape said. “I think they are regulating the wrong people if they want to make a difference.”

Her business is about 40% commercial, 60%t residential. One customer is Portocork in Napa, a supplier of corks to wineries.

“Bait stations are outside, and traps are inside. It’s part of our quality control to have a pest-free environment,” said Christina Ayton, Portocork’s office manager.

Animal feces in the building, she said, would contaminate the product.

In fact, outdoor baited rodent traps at food-grade facilities such as wineries and related packaging warehouses is specified under good manufacturing processes in federal law enforced by the Food & Drug Administration (PDF).

Voles and gophers are the problem at the 246-acre Napa Valley Commons campus of businesses that includes the Meritage Resort and Spa, Trinitas Cellars, La Tavola Linens, the 300SL Auto Museum and so much more.

“Historically, we have done very little rodent control. Every few years there is an outbreak of rodent activity and then we subcontract it out on a spot basis,” said Chris Waage with Advanced Property Management, which manages the business park.

He said in the last three to four months there has been a tremendous amount of damage to the landscaping, which has created tripping hazards on sidewalks with the piles of dirt.

Waage said Western Exterminator in Novato is monitoring the problem on a quarterly basis.

“We manage a lot of different properties. During the pandemic we have seen a lot more wildlife when there were less people,” Waage told the Business Journal, noting deer and turkey have been problematic elsewhere in Northern California. The Commons is the only property the company oversees in the North Bay.