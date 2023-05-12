Solano County home market distinction of Bay Area affordability weakens as prices and interest rates jump

While housing demand is strong, affordability declined in 2022 for all California ethnic homebuying groups as home prices and interest rates increased to record levels not seen in more than 10 years, according to a recent report from the California Association of Realtors.

At the same time, new federal cross-subsidization policies and the recent suspension of California’s Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loan Program have put a damper on the hopes of many first-time homebuyers as demand for such loans outpaces available funds.

These changes are being imposed on a significant group of those in the housing market that has already experienced a major downturn — with the 30-year average mortgage rate recently at 6.27% — which, according to Freddie Mac data, is an increase of some 5% since 2022 and double that seen in 2021.

Affordability declines rapidly as interest rates rise

The California Association of Realtors report showed only about 21% of Californians earned the minimum income required enough to buy a statewide $822,320 median-priced home last year, down from 27% in 2021. For white and non-Hispanic households, affordability declined from 32% in 2021 to 26% in 2022.

Only 12% of Black and Hispanic/Latino households could afford the same home in 2022, down from 16% and 17% in 2021 respectively. At the same time, 31% of Asians could buy a median-priced home, down from 38% in 2021, based on the Association of Realtors Affordability Index.

But homes were more in reach for buyers in Solano County, the only North Bay locale where the trade group tracks affordability by ethnicity. Last year, 28% of all Solano buyers in the county could purchase a median-priced home (at $600,000).

But in one year the proportion who could afford Solano homes dropped 16 percentage points, from 44% in 2021. In that time, the county median price rose 5%, yet rapidly rising interest rates pushed up the qualifying household annual income by 29%.

From 2021 to 2022, the Solano affordability gap widened to 18 percentage points for Blacks and Hispanics, up 14 and 4 percentage points, respectively.

County All White, non-Hispanic Asian Hispanic/ Latino Black Median home price (with 20% down) Monthly payment including taxes & insurance Minimum qualifying income Alameda 18% 19% 24% 10% 7% $1,330,000 $7,550 $302,000 21% 32% 36% 15% 10% $1,251,000 $5,740 $229,600 Contra Costa 25% 30% 32% 14% 11% $920,340 $5,230 $209,200 32% 41% 46% 24% 23% $905,000 $4,150 $166,000 San Francisco 20% 21% 17% 12% 8% $1,800,000 $10,220 $408,800 21% 37% 24% 17% 10% $1,825,000 $8,380 $335,200 San Mateo 18% 14% 21% 10% 10% $2,039,440 $11,580 $463,200 20% 34% 33% 15% 17% $2,020,000 $9,270 $370,800 Santa Clara 21% 18% 27% 9% 7% $1,797,750 $10,210 $408,400 23% 35% 40% 15% 14% $1,640,000 $7,530 $301,200 Solano 28% 31% 36% 20% 20% $600,000 $3,410 $136,400 44% 52% 57% 40% 30% $571,300 $1,966 $104,800 California 21% 26% 31% 12% 12% $822,320 $4,670 $186,800 26% 34% 40% 17% 17% $786,750 $3,610 $144,400 U.S. 43% 46% 58% 36% 28% $392,800 $2,230 $89,200 52% 58% 67% 47% 38% $353,600 $1,620 $64,800 Proportion of San Francisco Bay Area households who could afford a median-price home by ethnicity in 2022 vs. 2021 (Source: California Association of Realtors)

The difference in affordability for Black and Hispanic/Latino households is evidence of the homeownership gap and wealth disparity for communities of color, which could worsen as the economy slows and rates remain high in 2023, the report stated.

Affordability to purchase a median-priced $822,320 home assumes a 20% down payment, and a minimum annual income of $186,800 needed to make monthly payments of $4,670 including principal, interest and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 5.47% interest rate (not counting mortgage insurance).

According to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the 2021 homeownership rate for all Californians was 55%, 63% for whites, 60% for Asians, 44% for Hispanics/Latinos and 37% for Blacks.

‘Dream for All’ loan program stalled

The April suspension of the California Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loan program was seen as another major setback for first time home mortgage borrowers.

In a statement April 11, state Realtor association President Jennifer Branchini said, “The association strongly supports Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins' California Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loan and advocated for the $500 million that was allocated to the program in the 2022-2023 state budget. However, the initial funding was significantly reduced (to $300 million) in the governor's proposed 2023-2024 budget.”

These “dreamer” loans provided funding for a 20% down payment then required payback of this up-front loan plus 20% of the appreciated value of the property when eventually sold.