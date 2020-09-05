Executive with Santa Rosa's Alternative Family Services wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

Martha E. Duarte of Alternative Family Services guided the foster care and mental health service provider through the coronavirus crisis as nonprofits face uncertain funding.

The North Bay Business Journal is honoring Durate with a CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Professional background: Certified public accountant

Education: B.A. in business management, Sonoma State University

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

COVID-19 SIP has significantly changed our way of communicating. The entire organization is working remotely and so all meetings are now using zoom or other media. I find it very difficult to onboard new staff during this time. I miss the human interaction!

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

AFS is a foster care and mental health agency serving the SF Bay Area and Greater Sacramento. COVID-19 has and will continue to adversely impact our funding which is from federal, state and local sources. The impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy will impact the funding that is available in the next few years to come.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had: AFS has many beautiful ways of contributing to the lives of underserved children and families. Each day can lead to many little miracles as we support the healing of our children, youth and their families.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Lead with heart and work with integrity, the rest comes naturally.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

Funding will become more challenging. We will need to work more for less.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

I don’t spend too much time regretting decisions. I rather learn how to make better decisions in the future.

What is your most memorable business experience?

I love my team. We have a lot of fun (or used to, pre-pandemic) and we get a lot of work done. I love to appreciate the hard work everyone does.

What is your greatest business success?

Working with a high functioning, productive team in spite of not having sufficient financial resources

What was your toughest business decision?

Can’t think of one. I usually process tough decisions in a team, sleep on it, pray and execute.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

My friends and family know me well.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

Be grateful for what we have. Don’t take anything or anyone for granted. Appreciate today.

Tell us about your community involvement activities: I served on the board of the Family-based Treatment Association (FFTA) from 2012-2017 and served as president in 2017. I have participated as a mentor for Sonoma Mentoring Alliance. My mentee and I are still involved but she in now in college.

Quick takes

Most admired businessperson outside the company: Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn

Current reading: “Nonviolent Communications” by Marshall Rosenberg

Most want to meet: Michelle Obama

Stress relievers: Laughter

Favorite activities outside work: Gathering with family, gardening, wine & dine in wine country