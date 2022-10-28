Subscribe

Feds, California settle lawsuit claiming Marin County’s Ygrene Energy Fund put customers ‘at risk of losing their homes’

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 28, 2022, 4:57PM
The Federal Trade Commission and California Department of Justice have reached a proposed settlement against Novato-based Ygrene Energy Fund Inc. over allegations that the home improvement financing company deceived consumers about the potential impact of its financing.

By a vote of 4-0, the commission filed the complaint with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California seeking a final order and injunction against the company formerly based in Petaluma. The accusations include recording liens on consumers’ homes without their consent.

The announcement Friday stated that the company has agreed to a settlement, which could include establishing a $3 million fund to release the liens placed on consumers homes without their consent. If the order is approved by a district court judge, it would have the force of law.

The company released a statement noting that the complaints date back to 2015, the “earliest days” of Ygrene’s marketing the service and using indepdent contractors.

“Since that time, Ygrene has taken considerable action to safeguard consumers by reviewing and altering protocols and procedures, in particular, with regard to how we work with contractors,” the company said in an email to the Business Journal.

“We deeply regret any negative consequences any customer may have experienced, as even one unhappy customer is too many. Consumer protection and satisfaction have always been one of Ygrene’s top priorities, which is why we have prioritized creating industry standards to implement stronger consumer protections — often stronger protections than federal and state governments require — to enhance accountability and transparency within Residential-PACE programs.”

Ygrene said it plans to continue working with regulators to “fully resolve any remaining customer issues and ensure all consumer complaints are addressed.”

According to the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Ygrene has two licenses to operate in California. As of last week, according to department records, the headquarters location shown on these documents had been changed from Petaluma to Novato.

The Ygrene website Friday said, “All Ygrene PACE funding has been paused.”

In news release Friday, the FTC and California allege that Ygrene and its contractors falsely told consumers that the financing wouldn’t interfere with the sale or refinancing of their homes, in many instances relying upon high-pressure sales tactics or outright forgery to sign consumers up.

“Ygrene and its sales force deceived consumers about home improvement financing and then stuck consumers with liens that made it difficult to sell their homes,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Our order would require Ygrene to clean up its business, monitor its sales force, and help defrauded consumers remove their liens.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “Ygrene Energy Fund took advantage of hardworking California families, jeopardizing their most valuable asset in the process. Today’s settlement holds Ygrene accountable for its misconduct and establishes guardrails to protect property owners from future deception.”

Property assessed clean energy (PACE) loans are made through a private financing program designed to give real estate owners a way to borrow money for clean, energy-efficient renewable energy home improvements (such as solar panels or upgraded insulation) and repay the loans on their property taxes.

However, failure to pay these taxes could subject a consumer to foreclosure on the property itself, since PACE financing becomes a first-priority lien against the consumer’s home.

“PACE financing was meant to help families make important home improvements, but the dishonesty of companies like Ygrne has left some homeowners at risk of losing their homes,” Bonta said. “Before signing a PACE contract, I urge all Californians to familiarize themselves with this program and take the time to understand what it is and, most importantly, what it isn’t.”

The FTC and California allege that Ygrene recruited and authorized home-improvement contractors, whom Ygrene did not adequately train or oversee, to sell its financing, leading to many consumers being deceived during the sales process and being unfairly subject to liens on their homes without their express, informed consent.

The court order being sought by the FTC and California would require the company to do the following:

• Stop deceiving consumers about the transferability of the PACE financing obligation to the new owner in the event of a sale, the impact of PACE financing on the sale or refinancing of a home, or whether a home will be used as collateral in PACE financing. Many mortgage lenders will not provide financing to buy a property, or approve refinancing, unless the PACE lien is paid off in full and removed.

• Create a program to closely monitor the actions of contractors who sell their financing products, to ensure they do not deceive consumers and do not forge consumers’ signatures on financial documents. The order would also require Ygrene to investigate and act on consumer complaints about its contractors.

• Ensure that proper consumer consent has been obtained by requiring Ygrene to obtain the consumer’s express, informed consent before causing the consumer’s property to be used as collateral to secure PACE financing.

According to the FTC’s release, Ygrene’s contractor sales practices have prevented consumers from meaningfully reviewing or consenting to key PACE disclosures. Contractors have also rushed consumers through the electronic signing of the financial agreement, which appears in small print and is often presented to the consumer on a mobile phone or tablet with a small screen that adds difficulty to navigating and understanding the agreement.

In other cases, the contractor forged the consumer’s signature by e-signing the contract without the consumer’s authorization, or the company failed to ensure it was speaking to the consumer or that the consumer has given clear consent to the lien.

Here are other provisions sought in the legal action:

• Conduct a lien-release process or provide refunds to consumers by requiring Ygrene to send a survey to consumers with outstanding liens to determine whether the consumer personally signed the financing documents or authorized them to be signed by someone else.

• Establish a $3 million fund that could be used to release the liens placed on consumers homes without their consent. If the cost of releasing liens is less than $3 million, the order would require Ygrene to provide the remaining funds to the FTC to be used to redress consumers harmed by practices alleged in the complaint.

In June, Ygrene announced that it was planning to downsize its workforce. At the beginning of October, several anonymous callers to the Business Journal claiming to be former employees said most (95%) if not all the company’s 300 staff members had been laid off.

The PACE concept first came to reality in 2007 in Berkeley and has been modified over the years by new state laws and federal guidance from the IRS and Department of Housing and Urban Development. But PACE financing is not a government subsidy, and loans must be repaid in full.

