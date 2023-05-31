Festival Napa Valley to host Taste of Napa celebration

Festival Napa Valley will be hosting its 2023 edition of the Taste of Napa celebration on Saturday, July 15. The event will take place on the central piazza of The Meritage Resort and Spa.

Taste of Napa will feature offerings from more than 70 wineries, breweries and restaurants as well as live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and wine-sampling from international wine partner the Wines of Catalonia.

Participants include Baldacci Family Vineyards, G’s Dry Hard Ginger Beer, Napa Valley Tea Company, Tres Sabores and more. Restaurants include Earth and Sky Chocolates, Fleetwood Restaurant, and Oxbow Cheese and Wine Merchant.

“Taste of Napa is more than just a celebration of food and wine; it’s a celebration of the community that makes it all possible,” said Festival Napa Valley CEO Rick Walker. “The event is a testament to the generosity and hospitality that the Napa Valley is known for, and a wonderful opportunity for locals and visitors alike to come together and celebrate life’s simple pleasures.”

The event takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15. Tickets cost $150 for general admission cost $150 and $295 for the Reserve Tasting Salon, and can be purchased at festivalnapavalley.org.