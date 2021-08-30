Finance director of Novato’s Marin Humane wins North Bay CFO Award

Ashley Evans, director of finance for Novato-based animal group Marin Humane, says at the pandemic began it began to place as many animals in foster care as possible. She is a 2021 winner of the Business Journal’s eighth annual North Bay CFO Awards.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in economics, Williams College; accounting degree, UC Berkeley Extension

What are the lasting changes your company has made as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption?

When the shelter-in-place was first mandated in March 2020, Marin Humane placed as many of our animals in foster care as possible.

We then pivoted to a remote workforce, facilitating adoptions via phone calls and Zoom, engaging with donors via a virtual Gala, adding virtual dog training classes before we were able to safely conduct in person training, and bringing assistance to struggling pet parents who needed pet food and supplies.

While we are happy to be back on our campus, we will continue keeping many animals in foster homes and adopting remotely as it’s proven to be not only efficient but better for the animals.

We will continue bringing assistance to people needing help for their pets rather than have them travel to us to obtain it. We will follow a hybrid model that best serves our mission to improve the lives of animals and their people.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting?

Greater use of foster homes for animals and a hybrid approach to meeting with clients and staff virtually and in person. I think both of these will continue as they proved beneficial during the pandemic.

Personally, what changed about the approach to your job that’s related to the experience of working over that past year or so?

Finance is the backbone of an organization and needs to be an integral part of all operations. The pandemic was another instance where my team needed to work remotely – prior instances were caused by power shutoffs (planned and unplanned). I am continuing to move operations to the Cloud so the team can operate from offsite locations as effectively as possible.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had.

We are implementing a merger with another nonprofit which focuses on animal foster care. The strengths of the combined organization will allow us to help more animals.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Get involved in the strategy of the organization so you understand the goals and plans. The financial statements and accounting will have more meaning if you understand the larger picture and what the organization is working to accomplish.

If you could change one (or maybe two) perceptions about the job of CFO or related executive position, what would it be and why?

Those who work in finance are not in an ivory tower crunching numbers. The numbers and data collected are used to make better business decisions for the organization. While accounting is very structured and rule driven, a good finance team uses the results to pursue strategies and improvement.

What is your greatest business success?

Navigating the unknowns and changing conditions of COVID-19 and the PPP loans to provide security to our staff. We received a loan which enabled us to maintain payroll for all staff during the uncertainty at the start of the pandemic.

What was your toughest business decision?

Determining how to keep staff who had to work onsite during the pandemic safe while keeping them employed. We decided to use a two-team approach so if there was a COVID-19 outbreak on one team, the other would be able to step in.

It was difficult in that we had to reduce hours of some staff in order to use this approach but it was the best way to stay safe and maintain coverage.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I’m addicted to crossword puzzles.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

“We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are.”

The last year brought a focus to diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice. I’ve made an effort through reading and attending webinars to expand my knowledge of other cultures. I’m taking steps but still have a ways to go in my journey to be an ally.

Tell us about your community involvement activities: As a nonprofit, Marin Humane relies on the help of hundreds of volunteers. My favorite is helping at our free community clinics where we provide vaccinations, vet checks, supplies, etc. to local communities in need.