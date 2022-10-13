Frank Lloyd Wright’s Marin County civic center: A vision that continues to inspire Bay Area professionals

Over the decades, those who live for architecture or those who work in the Marin Civic Center find it both fascinating and endearing.

“The setting and stunning architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright's Civic Center is one of the great pleasures of practicing law in Marin County,” said Morgan Daly, a criminal defense advocate who has worked in the courtrooms for over a decade.

“Having started my career at San Francisco's Hall of Justice which is in a more Brutalist architectural style (heavy materials, angular geometric shapes, small windows, monochrome color palette), I especially appreciate coming through security on the court floor and being greeted by a view of the Sorich Park ridge. I think it makes a difference to litigants as well — many of whom are at the courthouse dealing with very difficult circumstances — to be in a beautiful space.”

It's clear to Daly that Wright thought about the occupants of the space not just its purpose. The circular rooms, the warm colors and the indoor plant-filled atriums ease clients’ anxiety as well as contribute to the collegial atmosphere among the lawyers who practice there.

A hallway lit by skylight inside the Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The building was the last commissioned work of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

“I remember the first time I addressed a jury from the well (the space between the ‘bar’ where attorneys sit and the ‘bench’ where the judge sits) in a Marin County courtroom. The well is round with special amplifying acoustics. When I spoke my first words from the middle of the well I jumped, spooked by the sudden amplification. I later learned it was by design. Now, over a decade later, I count on using it for dramatic effect,” Daly says.

And then too, there is all that walking. “With modern security measures, we can only enter the court floor from one set of elevators and stairs. The exercise is welcome,” Daly admits, “but not so much in high heels carrying a heavy briefcase.”

“Other courthouses, especially the newer ones, can feel very clinical and sterile; they don’t have the same personality, intimacy and unique quirks as ours,” says life long Marin resident and attorney Charles Dresow. (courtesy photo)

Charles Dresow is a lifelong Marin resident who has maintained a criminal defense practice in the county since 2008.

“Practicing law inside a Frank Lloyd Wright–designed courtroom is an amazing experience that can’t be replicated anywhere else in the state,” Dresow said. “Other courthouses, especially the newer ones, can feel very clinical and sterile; they don’t have the same personality, intimacy and unique quirks as ours. The practitioner who takes the time to understand these distinctive traits will be rewarded.

“Marin courtrooms are also unique in that there is one table which is shared by the defense and the prosecution instead of two tables divided by a few feet of open space. In my opinion, this feature builds collegiality between opposing parties. The Civic Center is a terrific place to practice law and we are lucky to have it.”

“It’s a testament to Wright’s greatness that his expansive vision could accommodate the changes we needed to make,” says architect Mark Schatz, FAIA.

After 32 years as a community design architect in San Francisco, Mark Schatz, FAIA, now splits his time between teaching at California Polytechnic University and UC Berkeley, working with ELS Architects of Berkeley, and creating photography and glass art. He served for more than 30 years on the Marin County Civic Center Conservancy.

Part of the Conservancy’s job is to make sure that necessary and lawfully-required modifications to the building (i.e., ADA accessibility, seismic retrofitting, security and technology updates), are consistent with the original design.

“It’s a testament to Wright’s greatness that his expansive vision could accommodate the changes we needed to make,” said Schatz.

“I’ve always been fascinated by this building whose long, horizontal lines join the hills that surround it, connecting it to nature. Rather than bulldoze the hills (the County originally offered to do this), Wright designed the structure to bridge the hills. Metaphorically, it speaks to how government should relate to all the people it serves, building bridges of understanding. “And it is so eye-catching; how often do you see a quarter-mile long government building with a contrasting bright blue roof?”